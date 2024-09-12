Bride with brain tumor dies few hours after wedding
September 12, 2024 | 3:19pm
MANILA, Philippines — A bride with a brain tumor died after a few hours of her wedding in Malasiqui, Pangasinan recently.
According to GMA's "Saksi" report, Jenny Calimlim and Jayson Lopez de Guzman tied the knot inside a hospital even if the bride was in a comatose state.
The couple has two children, aged 5 years old and 6 months old.
According to the report, the family was happy that Jenny became a bride even during her last moments.
