Fitness and strength celebrated as Anytime Fitness brings back Battle of the Purple Champions anew

MANILA, Philippines — The highly anticipated strength competition, Battle of the Purple Champions, returned last month as Anytime Fitness celebrated the best in health and fitness while showcasing the talents of its community members across the country.

This year’s competition brought a fresh twist, featuring challenges inspired by everyday life, pushing participants beyond traditional workouts.

Team Anytime Fitness Ecoland Davao emerged victorious, consisting of Samuel Diones, John Kenneth Solonia, Danilo Quirabo Jr., Tristan Ivan Melgarejo and Dexter Ansaldo. This victory marks their third consecutive championship, having previously claimed the title in 2018 and 2019. The team clinched the win with an impressive time of seven minutes and 18 seconds.

Securing second place was Team Anytime Fitness Bacoor with a time of eight minutes and 44 seconds, while Team Anytime Fitness Mall of Asia took third place, completing the course in nine minutes and two seconds.

Strength in teamwork

Winning the title didn’t come easy for Team Ecoland Davao. All teams faced grueling workouts in the qualifying rounds, striving to complete the challenges in the shortest time. For the champions, teamwork, focus and effective communication were key to their success.

Reflecting on their third win, the team shared, “We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to compete again and proud to be champions. This event reminded us that anyone can be a champion if they work hard and persevere. Our journey shows that dedication pays off.”

The team members hope their victory inspires others to pursue an active lifestyle and reminds everyone that you can be a champion anywhere, Anytime.

“To be a champion, you need discipline and consistency in your workouts. We didn’t become champions overnight; it took patience and hard work. Not everyone can persevere through the challenges, but if you stay focused and committed, the results will come,” the team emphasized.

Team Anytime Fitness Ecoland Davao consisting of Samuel Diones, John Kenneth Solonia, Danilo Quirabo Jr., Tristan Ivan Melgarejo and Dexter Ansaldo wins first place.

A unique comeback

This year’s Battle of the Purple Champions embraced a new approach, turning everyday activities into fun, fitness-oriented challenges. With Anytime Fitness’ state-of-the-art equipment on hand, participants pushed their limits while engaging in creative tasks.

The competition kicked off with Moving Day, a challenge inspired by the milestone of moving houses. Teams were tasked with organizing a shuffled room by lifting and arranging furniture to match a given layout.

Next was the Sandbag Shuffle, where teams carried five sandbags, loaded them onto a sled, and navigated through obstacles, testing their core, leg and upper body strength.

To acknowledge the growing biking trend in the Philippines, the Bike Race challenge required teams to alternate between stationary biking and high jumps on a plyometric box, combining endurance and explosive power.

The final challenge, Champion’s Climb, saw participants racing up and down a staircase while carrying kettlebells, reminiscent of the strength required during travel.

Although Team Ecoland Davao emerged as the champions, every team exemplified the event’s core message that “real life never stops.”

Celebrating champions

Mark de Joya, COO of Inspire Brands Asia, commented on the success of the event: “We are proud not just of our athletes who gave it their all during Battle of the Purple Champions, but for all who came to celebrate with us. At Anytime Fitness, we always want to push boundaries; that said, we want to take this chance to remind everyone that anyone can be a Champion—you just need to have a fighting spirit committed to making yourself a better version of yourself every day.”

Battle of the Purple Champions is an initiative of Anytime Fitness, the pioneer of the 24/7 fitness franchise concept and the largest and most diverse fitness network in the region. With over 5,500 clubs globally, Anytime Fitness stays steadfast in its commitment to provide all opportunities for wellness and growth.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Anytime Fitness is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.