'Cheat sheet' for beginners: 5 things you need to know to get started on vlogging

Vlogging allows you to freeze moments in time and share them with a larger audience than just your family, friends and school- or workmates.

MANILA, Philippines — In this digital age when user-friendly camera phones take seriously good photos and videos and traveling around the country (and sometimes even abroad) is so much more affordable because of frequent promos and sales, starting your own travel vlog and documenting your travel adventures through it does seem to be an extremely tempting idea.

If you’ve got a good command of the English language, or even the vernacular to go with it, you look destined to be a vlogger.

Vlogging allows you to freeze moments in time and share them with a larger audience than just your family, friends and school- or workmates.

Whether it’s the sun-kissed beaches of Palawan, the bustling streets of Manila or the serene landscapes of northern Luzon, these images can captivate the hearts even of strangers. There’s a certain magic in framing a breathtaking sunset, narrating the taste of street food, or capturing the laughter of newfound friends — all while holding a camera and pouring your heart into the lens. These memories become more than images; they’re your personal time capsules, filled with emotions, spontaneity and the raw beauty of life on the road.

But beyond the picturesque backdrops and cinematic shots lies connection. As a vlogger, you are not just a storyteller; you are a curator of experiences. Your viewers will join you on the winding paths, taste the local delicacies, and feel the rush of adrenaline as you leap off waterfalls.

Through your vlog, you invite them into your world and they become part of your journey, leaving comments, sharing their own travel tips and sometimes even meeting you in person.

It’s a symbiotic relationship fueled by the shared love for exploration and the desire to inspire others to embark on their own adventures. So take pictures, short videos or full length vlogs, use a phone, a camera or whatever you have. It’s simple, really.

Are you ready to take that plunge into an exciting new world?

To take the guesswork away as you start your own vlog, here is a “cheat sheet” of the top 5 things you need to keep in mind to create travel vlog-worthy posts.

1. Know your audience and plan your content for them

Understand who your travel vlog is for and what they want to see. Tailor your content to cater to their interests and preferences. Create a short list and map out a story that you want to tell. By planning your content strategically, your vlog will resonate with your viewers and keep them coming back for more.

2. Use wide-angle lens to capture landscapes and cityscapes but make sure to capture details

If you’re using your phone, it’s as easy as clicking 0.5 or wide angle. Don’t forget to pay attention to small moments and details — they add depth and authenticity to your storytelling.

3. Natural light is your best friend

No matter what you use, a phone or a proper camera, nothing beats natural light. Capturing photos or videos at the “golden hours” of sunrise or sundown can add so much drama and magic to your shots instantly.

4. Edit and optimize your videos or photos

With phone apps these days, it can be as simple as clicking the reels feature so the phone can do all the work for you.

But if you’re willing to go the extra mile, prepare your content to go public by applying color correction and filters where needed, adding in text overlays to highlight important information, edit for smooth transitions between clips, enhance audio and optimize for length.

Remember: Don’t make your video too long that it loses the viewers’ attention.

5. Promote your vlog or content

Share your vlog channel or even your once-a-week uploads on your personal page across your social media accounts.

Use captions that catch attention and interact with your audience when they comment. You may also want to collaborate with other creators so that you leverage on their audience. Encourage viewers to share your vlog through promotions or contests with appealing rewards or even tagging your friends to get the engagement going will definitely help a lot.

Some final tips: Make the most out of your phone by knowing all the camera features. And if you have the extra money, invest in a camera that can shoot high-resolution videos, a good mic, a stable tripod and basic lighting setup.

When filming locals or while capturing scenes in sensitive areas, make sure to ask permission before you film.

Finally, it would help to connect with like-minded individuals who you can learn from in terms of creating content, what equipment to buy, and destinations to visit and experiences to try out.

One place to connect with such individuals is The Lakwatsa Life on Facebook, where you will find your fellow lakwatseros and lakwatseras talking about their travel experiences and best practices, places to check out, and everything else about traveling.

RELATED: Small Laude finds 'purpose in life' through vlogging