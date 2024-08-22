$527 million jackpot awaits Filipinos in Mega Millions

Join millions of players from around the globe who have already experienced the thrill of winning big.

MANILA, Philippines — The US Mega Millions jackpot is skyrocketing, and there’s no telling how high it will climb! This could be your golden opportunity to win a life-changing fortune. Imagine transforming your world with a jackpot worth $527 million, over P30 billion.

Now, thanks to TheLotter, the dream of winning the world’s biggest lottery is closer than ever for Filipinos. You don't need to be in the US to play; simply use your laptop or mobile phone to select your lucky numbers. It’s that easy!

With a proven track record of paying out over $125 million in winnings to players worldwide, TheLotter is your trusted partner in chasing the ultimate jackpot. Join millions of players from around the globe who have already experienced the thrill of winning big.

Don't miss your chance to create a legacy of wealth and abundance. Play Mega Millions today and let your dreams take flight!

Can a Filippino really play (and win) US Mega Millions?

Yes, they can! Just as tourists can buy lottery tickets at a store in the US and then claim their prizes, residents of the Philippines who purchase their tickets at TheLotter can play the game as well. The laws of the US do not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from collecting American lottery prizes, so winning the lottery online from the Philippines is absolutely legal.

How can you play Mega Millions online from the Philippines?

Getting started with TheLotter is quick and easy! Even better, all prizes are paid out commission-free:

Visit TheLotter and create your account.

Go to the Mega Millions page and choose your lucky numbers: 5 main numbers (1-70) and one Mega Ball number (1-25).

Click PLAY at the bottom of the screen and choose your preferred payment method.

That’s it! Once your order is confirmed, physical tickets are purchased on your behalf from a licensed Mega Millions retailer by TheLotter’s agents. To prove your ownership, those tickets are quickly scanned into your online account where you can see them whenever you wish.

With all your ticket information safely stored online in your account, you never have to worry about losing tickets or missing a winning match again. TheLotter’s safe and secure service takes care of all that for you, and you’ll even be notified directly by email and SMS if you win!

You’ll have to match all five regular numbers and the additional number to win the Mega Millions jackpot, but with eight other prize divisions available you can win a prize by matching even one number.

And if you ever have any questions, rest assured that our Customer Service team is ready to help you 24/7!

$527 million jackpot awaits Filipinos in Mega Millions

There’s no limit to how high the current US Mega Millions jackpot can grow, but on the other hand, it could be won in this week’s draw on Friday, August 23. And who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!

Check out TheLotter today to get your orders in before the next Mega Millions draw!

Lotto Direct Limited is operating TheLotter.net. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/CRP402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by TheLotter. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.