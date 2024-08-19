Olympian Aira Villegas gets comprehensive wellness, rehab packages from Manila Doctors Hospital

Aira Villegas (fourth from right) receives the certificate for her Health and Wellness Packages at Manila Doctors Hospital. With her are her two brothers, MDH hospital director Dr. Hian Ho Kua, medical director Dr. Alberto Roxas, board adviser Dr. Dante Morales, and other MDH officials.

MANILA, Philippines — After her successful Olympic debut in Paris and bringing home the bronze medal for the country, Filipino Olympian and boxer Aira Villegas made a short stop at the Manila Doctors Hospital for a brief meet-and-greet and presentation of the health and wellness packages. She was accompanied by her conditioning coach and two brothers.

Villegas will be the first recipient of the MDH Heroes and Achievers Circle, a program designed to honor and recognize Filipino achievers in various fields through customized healthcare and wellness programs and services.

The southpaw boxer will be receiving an annual Executive Health Check Package inclusive of comprehensive physical exams, imaging and diagnostics, pap smear, nutrition counseling, bundled with an upgraded five-day accommodation at The Manila Hotel.

Additionally, she will also be entitled to a Recovery Package Program inclusive of a re-conditioning program for the athletes through Rehabilitation Medicine.

After her successful podium finish in the women’s boxing flyweight category, Villegas returned home along with other Olympians last August 13. Her first Olympic campaign ended at the semi-final stage after facing a tough challenge against Turkey’s Buse Naz Cakiroglu.

Villegas with the doctors, therapists and staff of MDH Rehabilitation Medicine Department

Editor’s Note: This press release from Manila Doctors Hospital is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.