Viral 'Eat Bulaga' contestant says he has 'Seizure Disorder'

As seen in the viral footage, contestant Angelito Calida seems to have lost himself while playing the segment. He suddenly walked around the studio and tried to hug "Singer Queen" Anne.

MANILA, Philippines — The "Eat Bulaga" contestant who became viral after playing for the noontime show's "Peraphy Express" segment explained what happened to him during the live broadcast.

In his Facebook account, Angelito explained what happened to him that day.

“Sa mga netizens na nag nag-comment sa mga post ko, hindi po ang TVJ Eat Bulaga ang sinasabihan ko ng walang respeto. Nagpapasalamat pa po ako sa kanila dahil inasikaso po nila ako backstage, at ibinigay ng buo ang akin pong napanalunan. Araw-araw ko po silang pinapanood at sinusuportahan,” Angelito said.

“Ang tinutukoy ko pong walang respeto ay ang mga taong nag-judge sa akin kung bakit ko nagawa ang lahat ng 'yan lalo na po kay SQ Ann," he added.

Angelito said that he has Seizure Disorder and is under medication.

"FYI lang po, ako ay may Seizure Disorder at matagal na po akong under medication. Pasensya na po kayong lahat at marami pong salamat sa mga taong nakaunawa po sa aking kalagayan. Ingat po tayong lahat," he said.

Angelito's companion continued playing the game for him as he was taken backstage for medical reasons.

According to "Eat Bulaga," Angelito experienced "extreme nervousness" that made him lost himself.

A seizure, explained Mayo Clinic, "is a sudden, uncontrolled burst of electrical activity in the brain. It can cause changes in behavior, movements, feelings and levels of consciousness." — Video from TV5's YouTube channel

