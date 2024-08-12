Carlos Yulo's GF Chloe San Jose claps back at clout chaser comment

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fires back at a social media user's comment that she's a clout chaser.

In a Facebook post, a social media user advised Chloe not to grab the spotlight away from her boyfriend Carlos.

“Practice prudence in the things that you do and post online. Especially now that this is Carlos’ spotlight after his Olympic gold medals, give him his spotlight,” the Facebook user said.

“Don’t take it away from him by hogging it all to yourself. The people want Carlos, not you.

“We havent seen yet any media outfit interviewing you about his win. So maybe that says a lot, right?”

Chloe said that a lot of media outlets actually wanted to interview her but she declined.

“You haven’t seen any media interview me because I DECLINE TO BE INTERVIEWED AND NOT TAKE AWAY HIS SPOTLIGHT, as you said,” Chloe replied.

“People would really just say anything to prove a point even if they don’t know anything about the situation and only know what we’ve put out on socmed. No one even really cared about our relationship prior to Caloy’s winning moment, so why care now? Oh kasi may issue and everyone wants to make sawsaw?

“If you want to see Caloy and Caloy only, why are you on my page? Go ahead to Caloy’s page to feel better. All love."

RELATED: Carlos Yulo's girlfriend Chloe San Jose fires back at Darryl Yap's 'papansin' comment