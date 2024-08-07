Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles bowing to Rebeca Andrade on Olympic podium goes viral

The USA's Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bow to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade at the awarding ceremony for the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Floor event at the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — A photo of American gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bowing down to Brazil's Rebeca Andrade while receiving Olympic medals is making the rounds online.

Andrade came out victorious in the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Floor final over the two Americans, with many expecting Biles would add to her historic haul of golds.

In the end, Biles missed out of the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Floor gold for the first time. The Olympian still got her 11th Olympic medal, while a score inquiry by Chiles boosted her from fifth to third place.

Additionally, it marked the first time three Black women made up the Gymnastics podium at the Olympics.

As a show of respect for Andrade, Biles and Chiles both knelt and bowed to the Brazilian as her name was called.

According to Biles, it was Chiles who suggested making the gesture, which Biles agreed and waited for Andrade to step on the podium.

"Rebeca, she's so amazing, she's queen,” Biles said after the awarding ceremony, adding it was the right thing to do

"Why don't we just give her her flowers? Not only has she given Simone her flowers, but a lot of us in the United States, our flowers as well," Chiles chipped in. "So giving it back is what makes it so beautiful. So I felt like it was needed."

Biles told representatives for the Olympics' website the three women wanted to cherish the historic moment, "We knew the impact that it would make on all the little girls around the world that are trying to do what we're doing, just for them to know that it's possible."

Photographers quickly snapped the Americans bowing to Andrade and pictures quickly circulated the Internet, with many people praising the gesture of respect.

This is everything. pic.twitter.com/FrXz7wWtQg — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 5, 2024

The Olympics even posted the photo on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "This is everything." The post has been viewed over 37 million times.

The account for the Louvre jokingly replied they should hang a photo of the moment in the famous museum that houses iconic art pieces like the Mona Lisa, the Venus de Milo, Liberty Leading the People, and The Coronation of Napoleon.

Andrade now has two Olympic golds after being the Women's Artistic Gymnastics Vault champion in Tokyo and has a total of six Olympic medals.

The Brazilian gymnast tore her anterior cruciate ligament three times, making her victory all the more precious.

Biles previously joked not wanting to compete against Andrade anymore because she tired her out, "It's way too close. … It definitely put me on my toes, and it brought out the best athlete in myself. So, I'm excited and proud to compete with her but uh, uh, uh. I don't like it!"

