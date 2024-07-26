'Out of touch': Socialite gets flak anew for flood remark

A bus stalls in the middle of E. Rodriguez Avenue while rescue personnel from the QCDRRMO and Barangay Damayan Lagi in Quezon City ferry stranded commuters and residents across the heavy flood due to torrential rains brought by Typhoon Carina and the Habagat on July 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — A Manila socialite is currently the topic of online users after her now-deleted TikTok video went viral where she was heard talking about the flood brought by supertyphoon Carina (Gaemi) that left most of Metro Manila in a state of calamity.

The socialite was seen inside a vehicle with children while they were wading the flooding street somewhere in the capital, which was experiencing the effect of both Carina and Habagat (southwest monsoon).

"So, it's first time for the kids to experience baha (flood) in Manila," the socialite was heard saying.

She and the children exchanged observation and remark about the flood.

"Safe kaya mag-floatie diyan, yaya?" the socialite said at one point. "I guess so, it's just water, noh? Should we try? We should wakeboard."

She also also showed how their house was also affected by flood.

Many online users did not like what they heard in the video.

Some of them reposted a post that put the socialite's video beside a clip from the Oscar-winning South Korean movie "Parasite," where the lead character, a driver, listens to his lady boss talking about the flood that ravaged South Korea as if it did not affect her in the way that the flood left him and his family drenched and homeless.

"Very out of touch! Just wait till life humbles you... Kawawa ang mga anak mo," one user wrote.

Another one wrote, "Etong si (socialite) nu'ng pandemic pa to. Walang character development."

There were some who thought otherwise.

"Sobrang woke ng mga tao ngayon. Nasobrahan naman ng emphaty (sic). (The socialite) was merely asking.. she's clueless.. if you think she lacks common sense, and so do you. Same lang 'yan ng probinsyano na pumunta sa Manila for the first time. Natuwa sa traffic dahil marming cars!" an X user wrote.

The socialite faced online backlash in 2020 for her remarks about people going out during the pandemic.

