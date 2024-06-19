105-year-old woman finishes Stanford University Master's degree after over 80 years

MANILA, Philippines — A 105-year-old woman finished her master's degree at the Stanford Graduate School of Education (GSE), more than 80 years since she first began.

Virginia "Ginger" Hislop obtained her bachelor's degree of education at GSE, back when it was called the Stanford University School of Education, in 1940 and started on her Master's right after.

She came from a family of teachers: her grandmother taught before the Civil War and her aunt was a school principal.

But after completing her coursework and just before turning in her final thesis, her then-boyfriend and fellow GSE alum George was called to serve in World War II.

The two quickly got married and Virginia left campus before she could graduate.

"I thought it was one of the things I could pick up along the way if I needed it and I always enjoyed studying, so that wasn’t really a great concern to me — and getting married was," said Virginia.

Eight decades later, Virginia went back to Stanford to receive in person her degree since a master's thesis was no longer required.

"My goodness," Virginia said during the graduation where her grandchilren and great-grandchildren were also present, "I've waited a long time for this."

Coincidentally, her daughter Anne and son-in-law Doug also have Master's degrees from GSE.

"The biggest lesson I've taken from her is that you never really stop learning," said Doug. "She's a voracious reader, and at 105, she's still actively moving and shaking. No moss grows under her feet."

