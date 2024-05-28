Barbie and 'Ken'? Barbie Imperial flexes gym photo with mystery man believed to be Richard Gutierrez

MANILA, Philippines — Dating rumors between actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial were stoked further following a recent gym post by the latter.

Last May 27, Barbie posted on her Instagram story a mirror selfie of herself at the gym, wearing white and green workout clothes, white shoes, and headphones.

Behind her in the photo is a man exercising in all-black, also white shoes and headphones, and a black cap.

While it isn't clear who the man was, Internet users were quick to speculate that it was Richard with Barbie in the gym following their recent sighting in South Korea.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, a certain Grace Yan shared photos of Richard and Barbie on the streets of South Korea, with Barbie even snapping a picture.

Earlier this year, the two actors were seen having some drinks in an Alabang bar, and it was then did romance rumors between the two began to form.

Last month, Richard's ex-wife Sarah Lahbati, with whom he has two children with, did not seem to care if such rumors between Richard and Barbie were true. — With reports from Jan Milo Severo

