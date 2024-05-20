Looking for ergonomic office chairs? This newly opened showroom is a must visit

MANILA, Philippines — TWU Furniture Corporation (Things We Use PH), together with Shenzhen Sihoo Intelligent Furniture Co., Ltd., (Sihoo), opened TWU x Sihoo, its first Philippine flagship showroom last May 9 at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

“We are pleased to finally have a place for people to experience the difference and the possibilities of living with ergonomic solutions, and how this could fit into their everyday lives,” shares Rose Sunga, co-founder of TWU.

“To find a partner in Sihoo is a privilege, since we share the same values and mission of bringing exceptional products to enhance people’s health and comfort,” Sunga continues.

Style meets functional comfort

TWU started in 2020 when Sunga and co-founder Aldrich Tang saw a need to address the demand for ergonomic solutions in a market moving towards a sedentary lifestyle.

Since it started, they largely sold their products online. Market response was overwhelmingly positive, a signal that people were ready to invest more on their health and comfort.

The company is now taking its mission to a new level with the launch of its showroom, an avenue for people to experience the difference of using products with sophisticated engineering in mind.

“It’s only too easy for people to overlook the little adjustments and changes they can do to improve their efficiency and well-being. We believe that leveraging technology and engineering, and curating a portfolio of products that make use of these elements could make a difference to so many, whether it’s for work, medical, or recreational purposes,” Tang shares.

Photo Release (From left) Sihoo Sales Director Alex Chen and Chairman Luo ‘Jack’ Huiping, Scoliosis Philippines Support Group founder Amanda Bonife, TWU co-founders Rose Sunga and Aldrich Tang, and Sihoo’s General Manager Andy Liu at the ribbon cutting for the launch of the TWU x SIHOO showroom at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Sit well, think better with Sihoo

Sihoo specializes in crafting furniture imbued with advanced intelligent engineering principles as demonstrated in its line of ergonomic chairs and standing desks.

Whether for gaming, home office or on-site offices, an ergonomic chair enables users to work or game with proper support and comfort.

Sihoo shares six benefits of an ergonomic chair:

Supports and corrects posture Reduces hip pain and pressure Minimizes neck pain Reduces back pain and pressure Works comfortably for long hours Improves work productivity

All products are subjected to Business + Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association standards, alongside additional certifications: ISO quality management system certification, CQC attestation, and SGS international certification inspection standards.

To further their commitment, the Sihoo Ergonomics Research Institute was also built for continuous research.

The showroom marks a significant milestone for TWU and Sihoo, a joint commitment to innovation and customer experience.

With its sleek design, interactive displays, and knowledgeable personnel, the showroom promises premium first-hand experience of ergonomic solutions to its customers.

