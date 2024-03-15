'Love the idea, failed execution': RR Enriquez chimes in on Chocolate Hills resort issue

MANILA, Philippines — Host-model and self-titled "Sawsawera Queen" RR Enriquez shared her thoughts regarding the viral issue of a resort situated in the vicinity of Bohol's Chocolate Hills.

Captain's Peak Garden and Resort went viral earlier this week after clips circulated online letting Filipinos know it was located in the vicinity of the Chocolate Hills, earning the ire of politicians and the general public.

Enriquez offered her own opinion on the issue, reposting on Instagram a media outlet's social card on the viral resort.

"Opinion ko ito ha… Gumawa din kayo ng sarili nyong opinion. I don’t see anything wrong with this especially if it will help our tourism," Enriquez began.

She recalled a 2016 trip to Switzerland, where she learned of a hotel with a jacuzzi on top of a mountain. She also shared that she went to a restaurant located on Mt. Titlis.

"To be honest ok sana 'yung idea na ito. Kaso bakit po hindi man lang ginandahan? Hindi man lang Instagram-able? Paano po tayo makaka-attract kung wala pong nakaka-attract CHERET," Enriquez continued. "I love the idea po but failed po sa execution. Please maglaan kayo ng magandang budget for that."

Enriquez acknowledged that she might receive flak for sharing her thoughts, and she indeed earned some in her post's comments section.

One Instagram user asked Enriquez if she knew the difference between the Swiss locations and the Chocolate Hills being a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Heritage Site nominee, but Enriquez only deflected and responded to a different user.

"Duh girl I [know] it's a protected area. Pero dahil natayuan na ng resort sa tingin mo nasaan pa ang protected area na sinasabi mo? Kaya I based on my opinion based on what's done already and compared it to Mt. Titlis," Enriquez said.

The model also engaged with those who told her that her opinion was not valid and shared that many people do not get her humor.

"Just a piece of advice also. Since you know me that much better to also research about me kahit konti. You know I sawsaw with humor. If you don’t get my humor BYE," Enriquez wrote in one of her replies.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources recently said it is studying whether the resort should be allowed to operate once it complies with the necessary documents. The resort was issued a cease-and-desist order to halt operations as it has no environmental compliance certificate. — with reports from Ian Laqui

RELATED: Chocolate Hills resort's operation remains uncertain as gov't study continues