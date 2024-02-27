Barbie Forteza goes viral after turning emotional for receiving Taylor Swift merch

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Barbie Forteza turned emotional after receiving Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" merchandise from Rain Matienzo.

In her Instagram account, Barbie posted a photo of the T-shirt and bracelets from her fellow Sparkle artist.

"GRABE KA. @rainmatienzo," Barbie captioned the post.

"Di kita makakalimutan whenever there's anything about Taylor Swift. Love you sosososo much!" Rain commented on Barbie's post.

Rain's gift to Barbie came with a note that said, "I hope na mai-laban mo ang Eras Tour, but as of now, I’ll bring a part of the Eras Tour to you – yung blue bracelet nakuha ko from someone na na naka-exchange namin nung concert, and ginawan din kita w/ your name.”

Barbie and Rain recently starred in "Maging Sino Ka Man" with David Licauco.

