A romantic trip abroad? A new phone? Tic Tac’s new promo allows winners to personalize their grand prize!

MANILA, Philippines — Tic Tac’s flavors are as diverse as the people you meet, and its newest promo is bringing an exciting prize for every personality.

A refreshing yacht ride with friends? A travel voucher for your next exhilarating adventure? You can choose your own grand prize in Find Your Match promo!

For the sweet personality

Paris is the city of love, but every place becomes perfect for romance as Tic Tac gives a chance to win a Traveloka Gift Card worth P60,000, usable for any destination of choice. Combine it with Tic Tac’s sweet-sentimental strawberry flavor to make the bond sweeter.

For the Zen master

If you’re all about attaining and maintaining your inner peace, then get to know the Zen master. They are your friends who are always laidback and are looking for serene and relaxing activities, like a yacht trip for 12 people to enjoy together. Add Tic Tac’s chillax spearmint flavor to the picture, and it becomes perfect.

For the coolest friend

Of all the people you are bound to meet, the easy-going and cool friend is almost always a pleasure to talk to, not just because they always carry Tic Tac’s mint flavor.

They’re always up-to-date with the latest trends, the know-hows in all of your interests, and the best poses for your feed, which you can take using your new a Samsung Z Flip 5 if you win Tic Tac’s Find Your Match!

For the joyful companion

Klook offers the most interesting experiences, which are perfect for even the jolliest personalities—especially when they have P50,000 worth of vouchers from Tic Tac to spend on your next great adventure. A very special gift for the fun-loving lively person who matches well with the orange flavor.

Tic Tac will also give away Shopee vouchers worth P1,000 to 12 winning individuals per week so winners can check out their carts and have fun with their friends!

Tic Tac encourages every type of personality to join and submit multiple entries weekly. Just purchase Tic Tac, upload the receipt on tictacph.com, and pick the prize that matches your personality.

Promo runs until April 10. To know more, visit TicTacPH.com or follow @tictacpilipinas on Facebook.