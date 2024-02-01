Pokémon and Oreo are teasing something epic this 2024

While there’s still a lot of information yet to be released, the recent post from OREO’s official Facebook and Instagram accounts has gotten cookie lovers and Pokémon enthusiasts absolutely electrified with excitement.

MANILA, Philippines — In the world of delightful treats and fascinating adventures, it looks like a celebrated collection from the two iconic brands is about to be released.

OREO, the world's favorite cookie, has been captivating the taste buds of Asians for decades and constantly filling the world with playful moments. The Pokémon Company was established to manage the Pokémon brand. Currently, the company develops and produces video games, which is where Pokémon originates, as well as trading card games, animated TV series and movies, merchandise, tie-up promotions, events and the Pokémon Center, directly managed Pokémon shops.

Surely, the newly announced blockbuster Pokémon collection by OREO will become one of the most expected events in the first half of 2024.

Whether you’re a fan of the beloved cookie giant, the iconic Pokémon brand, or both—stay tuned on February 24 and get ready to embark on a deliciously playful journey with this upcoming collaboration that is available for a limited time only!

Why the Oreo Pokémon collection is going to be the talk of the town

This would also mark the second time the Oreo Pokémon collection is brought to the fans.

Back in 2021, the 16 Pokémon-embossed cookies created a phenomenal success in the US. Fans were eager to find all 16 Oreo Pokémon embossments of many Pokémon such as Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Sandshrew, Jigglypuff, Mew, and of course, Pikachu. The collection was featured in the headlines of many news outlets and excited millions of fans.

With the collection being brought again to Asia, trainers can expect not only the epic Oreo Pokémon cookies but also more exciting merchandise and surprises such as a special edition cookie inspired by Pikachu.

Fans are encouraged to follow OREO’s official accounts to stay up to date on the delightful surprises that will tantalize your taste buds and ignite your imagination!

“We are thrilled to announce this Oreo Pokémon collection in Asia. We are teaming up to create authentic moments of discovery, adventure, and playfulness. This collaboration is a great avenue to spark connections with our fans. Both OREO and the world of Pokémon have far-reaching influences on Asian culture, and this collection is set to take the fandom of both to a new level of excitement," Vikram Chandratrey, marketing head, Oreo SEA; Indonesia, Mondelez International, said.

"We look forward to bringing millions of Oreo lovers and Pokémon trainers together to create moments of fun and inspire everyone to Stay Playful with the exciting activities to follow. Watch this space for more to come!” Chandratrey added.

For more information and the latest updates on the upcoming OREO Pokémon special edition, head to Oreo Philippines Facebook page.

Pre-orders for these special edition offerings will also be available soon at Shopee and Lazada on February 1!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by OREO. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.