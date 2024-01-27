New York twins finish HS valedictorian and salutatorian

MANILA, Philippines — Fraternal twins Devon and Dylan Lee finished as the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of Herricks High School in New York with their final grade point averages (GPAs) just 0.006 points apart.

The brothers learned of their achievement along with the rest of the school when it was announced over the PA system. Dylan's final GPA was 4.218, while Devon's was 4.224.

"A lot of people often think that we could be very competitive with each other, being that we're twins in the same grade, taking a lot of the same classes. But really, that's actually not the case," Dylan told "Good Morning America."

"We're definitely way more supportive of each other. ... We can often study together or help each other with homework if one of us needs help, and we often hold each other accountable," he added.

Their sister, Jeylin, graduated as the valedictorian the year before and is studying astrophysics at the California Institute of Technology.

Devon is a back-to-back conference champion with the school's volleyball team and received an All-County distinction, and even teaches volleyball at a summer clinic he co-founded.

Related: Twins in Croatia born in different years

The valedictorian is also a decorated cellist, having received National Association for Music Education All-State and All-Eastern Orchestra honors. He has performed at Carnegie Hall and placed second at the New York Laureate International Music Competition.

Dylan also played on the volleyball team and also achieved first-place finishes in a 10K and two half marathons. Like his twin Dylan, he is also musically-inclined, a consistent finisher in national jazz competitions as a double bass player.

After graduation, the twins will attend Ivy League schools for college: Devon is heading to Cornell University, still in New York, to study computer science, while Dylan is moving up to Connecticut for Yale University to pursue biomedical engineering and audition for the orchestra.

"Our main goal through high school was just to kind of live the high school experience, still have fun," Dylan told NBC News. "While academics was a priority, there are also many other aspects to our lives, including extracurriculars and making sure to spend time with friends."

RELATED: 'We’re happy like that': Aussie twins share everything, even boyfriend