Christmas gift for the planet: Plant trees from your home with GForest

GForest gives users the chance to actively contribute to the rebuilding of forests all over the Philippines without leaving the comfort of their homes.

MANILA, Philippines — Tree planting has always been one of the most effective ways to fight climate change, but not everyone has the resources to support this.

At a time when environmental concerns are at the forefront of many global conversations, GCash, the Philippines' leading finance super app, is enabling users to help fight climate change with GForest.

GForest makes it easier for you to plant trees

GForest gives users the chance to actively contribute to the rebuilding of forests all over the Philippines without leaving the comfort of their homes.

GCash users can plant virtual trees on the GForest dashboard using their accumulated green energy points. For every virtual tree planted within the app, GCash commits to planting actual trees in key locations across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao with its partners across the Philippines.

These partners and GCash work closely with local farming communities to ensure the success of the tree-planting initiatives, extending the program's impact nationwide. This not only helps isolate carbon from the environment but also fosters healthier ecosystems and supports those living within the local communities.

How to join the digital eco-movement with GForest

Joining GForest and contributing to a greener Philippines is as easy as following four simple steps.

First, use GCash for your daily transactions, such as sending money, paying bills, buying load and cashing-in your wallet, to earn green energy points.

Next, collect your green energy points after 24 hours of your transaction on the GForest dashboard. Tap on your points to collect them—you can also collect points from your friends!

Once you have enough points to plant a tree, head to the GForest virtual nursery and choose a tree to plant.

Finally, use your energy points to plant a virtual tree, knowing that it will be translated into a real tree planted by GCash and its partners. You’ll even receive a certificate for your valuable contribution to the country's biggest digital eco-movement!

GForest plants trees meant to survive

Since its launch in 2019, GForest has achieved remarkable milestones with over 2.5 million actual trees having been planted in 14 key areas nationwide as of 2023. There are an estimated 346,000 trees planted in Luzon, 1.1 million in Visayas and 1.1 million in Mindanao.

GForest's success in rebuilding the forests of the Philippines is not just a number; it's a testament to its science-based planting approach. With a remarkable 90% survival rate, GForest, together with its partners, ensures that the trees are carefully matched to their ideal planting locations and environments and the seedlings undergo growth in nurseries before deployment.

All transported seedlings have a resting period before being planted during specific seasons and training sessions conducted by GCash and its partners ensure the success of these initiatives.

In 2023, GForest boasts a breakthrough of 15 million users actively contributing to the planting of 2.5 million trees across 11,600 total hectares of land.

GForest invites all users to be part of something bigger, something that transcends transactions and makes a tangible impact on the environment. Join the biggest digital eco-movement in the Philippines today and contribute to rebuilding our forests—one digital tree at a time.

Download the GCash app to start becoming a green hero today.



READ MORE: WATCH: GForest, Philippine Coffee Board partner to boost local coffee industry

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.