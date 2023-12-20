Surprise your loved ones with PalawanPay’s Peragalo promo!

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas holds a special place in every Filipino household, making it the most anticipated holiday of the year.

One of the most cherished traditions is gift giving or pamasko. This much-awaited tradition involves parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents and especially godparents delighting children or godchildren with carefully wrapped gifts or money tucked inside red envelopes, all placed beneath beautifully adorned Christmas trees.

However, despite the joy and excitement that Christmas brings, the holiday rush is an undeniable reality. Traffic jams become an everyday challenge as everyone hustles to attend parties and purchase gifts.

For some Filipinos, distance separates them from their families, preventing them from spending the holiday season together. But they don’t need to worry about finding the perfect gifts for everyone on their list.

PalawanPay’s Send Gifts option has made sending presents easier than ever, eliminating the stress on your schedule and budget.

The Send Gifts feature enables users to seamlessly transmit their “peragalo” (cash gifts) to another PalawanPay e-wallet or any of the over 10,000 Palawan Express Pera Padala outlets nationwide.

The feature also includes a “send-to-many” option, allowing users to send their peragalo to up to 10 people simultaneously in each transaction.

Users can add a sweet, simple and personalized greeting using Palawan’s e-cards, making it perfect for events such as birthdays, weddings, Christmas and other special occasions.

Apart from this, the Send Gifts feature also has an option to send to Palawan Express Pera Padala branches with the same maximum number of 10 receivers, which they can claim in any Palawan Express outlet.

The Palawan Group of Companies aims to make people's Christmas happier and merrier with this new feature.

Thanks to PalawanPay's user-friendly e-wallet, everyone can now send gifts and connect with their loved ones, anytime, anywhere this Christmas season. But the holiday spirit doesn’t end there!

PalawanPay’s Peragalo Pamaskong Promo promises exciting prizes for every transaction, making it a truly merry Christmas for everybody.

Participating in the Peragalo Pamasko Promo is both simple and rewarding. To join, follow these easy steps:

Download the PalawanPay app



Use the Send Gifts feature



Send a minimum of P50 to at least two receivers. Users can earn up to five entries.

Spread the joy of the season by sending gifts to your loved ones until December 31.

It’s a win-win for both sender and receiver with PalawanPay—the receiver receives the gift promptly, while the sender stands a chance to win one of the three brand-new Yamaha NMAX, 10 of the P10,000 PalawanPay credits, or two of the P50,000 PalawanPay credits!

The promo is open to individuals aged 13 and above.

This Christmas, let PalawanPay be your partner in spreading joy and connecting hearts, bringing the true spirit of the season to life.

Experience the ease of sending love and gifts with PalawanPay—because the most meaningful presents are the ones that bring people closer, regardless of the miles between them.

For more promo details, please go to https://www.palawanpay.com/promos.

Download the PalawanPay App now from the Apple Store, Huawei App Gallery, or the Google Play Store, and start sending your holiday cheer!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by PalawanPay. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.