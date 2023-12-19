Philstar.com, donors give Christmas tidings to 65 Damas de Filipinas shelter kids, volunteers

MANILA, Philippines — Sixty-five children and at least nine volunteers and workers of Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. orphanage and settlement house had a blast at an early Christmas treat and party last weekend sponsored by the Bernardo family, Philstar.com and fellow donors.

Months-long supply of clothes, toys, cleaning materials, hygiene kits, rice, canned goods and other cooking ingredients were donated by:

Bernardo family headed by Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo and Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Jerome Samson and team

Angie Limbaco, First Tier Brands, Browne Communications

Vannah Santiago, Scene Stealer Marketing Communications

Trina Villanueva, Greenbulb and Red Torch Communications

Lualhati Fausto, SHEIN, Red Planet Hotels, Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III

Supporters of Afinidad-Bernardo’s “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style” book signing, whose proceeds were pledged for donation to Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc.

The children loved the panda soft toys the Bernardo family bought from Ikea Philippines. Just buying the toy itself already goes to a good cause, as P50 from the sale of each toy goes to the Smokey Mountain Foundation that Ikea supports.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The children enjoying the panda plushies

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Clothes, toys, hygiene materials and kitchen essentials donated to Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. The children and nine of the settlement home’s volunteers and staff feasted on party food donated by Chowking.

The children and nine of the settlement home's volunteers and staff feasted on party food donated by Chowking.

Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. expressed their gratitude through song and dance numbers with the children and volunteers, as well as a certificate of recognition.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Song and dance party with kids and volunteers

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Awarding of the certificate of gratitude signed by senior volunteer Jeanoza Picazo Dador (in picture), who has been with Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. for 10 years

The staff also toured Philstar.com around the orphanage, which has fallen into disrepair following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The orphanage's halls as of December this year

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Empty cribs that used to cradle orphaned babies, who were reportedly transferred in foster homes in US and Italy when the COVID-19 pandemic hit

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Beds of orphans who used to be under the orphanage's care. The orphans were reportedly transferred in other Philippine orphanages and in foster homes in US and Italy when the COVID-19 pandemic hit

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Classroom

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Orphanage halls

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Clinic

Founded in 1913 by the Philippines’ first lady physician Dr. Honoria Acosta Sison, Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. served as an orphanage and settlement house for orphans, children and adults left behind by those who were brought to the leper colony of Culion island in Palawan. It has survived two World Wars, and during World War II, also served as a hospital for the wounded.

Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc., file From left: Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. founder Dr. Honoria Acosta Sison; Elenita Nolasco, former 1938 Directress of Fundacion de Damas Filipinas

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. plaques narrating its history

The staff recalled to Philstar.com that the orphanage was razed by fire in 1998, when a broken electric fan burst into flames with the newly waxed wooden floors spreading the fire rapidly, killing around 29 babies and children and at least four of the children’s caregivers, who were trapped in their rooms when the fire broke out pre-dawn.

The then over 70-year-old orphanage was then reconstructed for only 40 days since the survivors had nowhere to go to. That reconstructed edifice has since fallen into disrepair and seems to be a fire hazard nowadays, with no fire exits and fire extinguishers in sight.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Most of the over 50 survivors of the fire, said the staff, owed their lives to a slide connecting the second floor to the outdoor playground in the ground floor.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo The orphanage's collapsing roofs

The staff told Philstar.com that following the recent deaths of the shelter’s teacher and directress, there are plans to refurbish the shelter before it begins accepting babies and orphans again probably beginning next year.

For the meantime, the shelter serves as halfway house to poor children from nearby communities. Volunteers, some have been with the orphanage for years, regularly provide the children with feeding programs, catechesis and free basic education covering reading, math and hygiene.

Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc.'s dedicated volunteers and staff

From time to time, ambassadors, companies and other philanthropists visit the kids, staff and volunteers to sponsor a party. Among the stars who have celebrated their birthdays in the orphanage were Piolo Pascual and James Reid.

Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. via Facebook The 110-year-old orphanage and settlement house relies on donations to survive