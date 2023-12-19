Philstar.com, donors give Christmas tidings to 65 Damas de Filipinas shelter kids, volunteers
MANILA, Philippines — Sixty-five children and at least nine volunteers and workers of Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. orphanage and settlement house had a blast at an early Christmas treat and party last weekend sponsored by the Bernardo family, Philstar.com and fellow donors.
Months-long supply of clothes, toys, cleaning materials, hygiene kits, rice, canned goods and other cooking ingredients were donated by:
- Bernardo family headed by Atty. Nicolo F. Bernardo and Philstar.com Lifestyle and Entertainment Editor Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
- Jerome Samson and team
- Angie Limbaco, First Tier Brands, Browne Communications
- Vannah Santiago, Scene Stealer Marketing Communications
- Trina Villanueva, Greenbulb and Red Torch Communications
- Lualhati Fausto, SHEIN, Red Planet Hotels, Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III
- Supporters of Afinidad-Bernardo’s “Pormang Artista: 100+ Celebrities on Fashion and Style” book signing, whose proceeds were pledged for donation to Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc.
The children loved the panda soft toys the Bernardo family bought from Ikea Philippines. Just buying the toy itself already goes to a good cause, as P50 from the sale of each toy goes to the Smokey Mountain Foundation that Ikea supports.
Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. expressed their gratitude through song and dance numbers with the children and volunteers, as well as a certificate of recognition.
The staff also toured Philstar.com around the orphanage, which has fallen into disrepair following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Founded in 1913 by the Philippines’ first lady physician Dr. Honoria Acosta Sison, Asociacion de Damas de Filipinas Inc. served as an orphanage and settlement house for orphans, children and adults left behind by those who were brought to the leper colony of Culion island in Palawan. It has survived two World Wars, and during World War II, also served as a hospital for the wounded.
The staff recalled to Philstar.com that the orphanage was razed by fire in 1998, when a broken electric fan burst into flames with the newly waxed wooden floors spreading the fire rapidly, killing around 29 babies and children and at least four of the children’s caregivers, who were trapped in their rooms when the fire broke out pre-dawn.
The then over 70-year-old orphanage was then reconstructed for only 40 days since the survivors had nowhere to go to. That reconstructed edifice has since fallen into disrepair and seems to be a fire hazard nowadays, with no fire exits and fire extinguishers in sight.
The staff told Philstar.com that following the recent deaths of the shelter’s teacher and directress, there are plans to refurbish the shelter before it begins accepting babies and orphans again probably beginning next year.
For the meantime, the shelter serves as halfway house to poor children from nearby communities. Volunteers, some have been with the orphanage for years, regularly provide the children with feeding programs, catechesis and free basic education covering reading, math and hygiene.
From time to time, ambassadors, companies and other philanthropists visit the kids, staff and volunteers to sponsor a party. Among the stars who have celebrated their birthdays in the orphanage were Piolo Pascual and James Reid.