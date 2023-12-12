PSA: Have you seen GCash’s latest billboard?

Look up and get ready to scan the QR code to win instant GCash credits every night from December 12 to 15!

MANILA, Philippines — From December 12 to 15, get a chance to win up to P1,200 instant GCash credits when you scan the Merry GCash Billboard from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. every night!

Just look for the billboard with GCash QR code along any of these key locations: EDSA Orense, C5 Bagong Ilog, EDSA Guadalupe Bridge and EDSA GA Tower in Mandaluyong.

But that’s not all! Merry GCash Billboard is also spreading the cheer all the way to Visayas and Mindanao, with billboards along Robinsons Cebu, Gaisano Talisay, Gaisano Grand City Mall in Davao and the Davao LED Billboard, and CM Recto cor. Capistrano road in Cagayan de Oro.

Stay on the lookout and get ready to scan as GCash will be awarding up to P900,000 to eligible users who scan the Merry GCash Billboard every day from December 12 to December 15.

Those who scan the giant QR code will automatically discover their instant cashback reward, ranging from P12, P120 to P1,200. Each user is qualified to win one cashback prize per day.

Join the 12 Days of Merry GCash giveaway

The merry GCash giveaways don’t end there as GCash is also giving away even bigger prizes daily through the 12 Days of Merry GCash giveaway.

Every day until December 15, up to 15 winners nationwide per day will be awarded tons of exciting prizes such as GCash credits, gadgets, gaming consoles, even a brand-new motorcycle.

A grand prize of P1 million will be awarded to one lucky user on December 15, so keep using GCash to increase your chances of winning!

More deals and promos await

The countdown to Christmas continues with more daily deals and surprises from your favorite retail shops, online stores and restaurants.

Don’t miss out on these exclusive deals and more from December 16 to 31 when you use GCash and unlock the joy this holiday season at these merchants:

This Merry GCash season, Lahat Ay Merry with more prizes, more deals and more opportunities to win!

Download the GCash App and be part of the biggest holiday celebration of the year.

