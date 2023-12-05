California Pizza Kitchen expands culinary legacy in Philippines with new store at Festival Mall, Alabang

MANILA, Philippines — California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), a celebrated global restaurant brand known for its innovative California-style cuisine, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest restaurant at Festival Mall, Alabang.

Located on the Upper Ground Floor, this exciting addition to CPK’s family promises to deliver an extraordinary dining experience.

A modern California oasis

CPK Festival Mall embodies the essence of California with its modern and innovative interior design. The restaurant welcomes guests to a space that captures the spirit of California living with a contemporary twist.

The ambiance is designed to create a welcoming, vibrant atmosphere for diners to savor their favorite California-inspired dishes.

25 years in the Philippines

The opening of CPK Festival Mall is a significant milestone as it marks 25 years of CPK’s dedication to delighting Filipino palates with exceptional cuisine. Over the years, CPK has garnered a loyal following, and this new store serves as a testament to the brand’s continued commitment to its patrons.

CPK has evolved into a beloved culinary destination in the Philippines, and the Festival Mall location is a symbol of the brand’s deep-rooted connection with its Filipino customers.

Extended operating hours and breakfast menu

In line with CPK’s commitment to innovation, CPK Festival Mall is introducing extended operating hours. The store will open its doors at 7 a.m. and continue serving guests until 12 midnight, offering even more opportunities for customers to enjoy their favorite CPK dishes.

Furthermore, CPK Festival Mall is proud to be the first CPK store in the Philippines to offer a Breakfast Menu. Guests can now start their mornings with a delectable selection of breakfast options, each with the distinctive CPK touch.