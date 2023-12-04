A festive and sustainable holiday celebration at Grand Hyatt Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Grand Hyatt Manila ushered in the festive season with its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony last November 3.

Hosted by TV personality Gianna Llanes, a grand night awaited those in attendance with special performances, including a performance by beloved Christmas icon, Jose Mari Chan.

He opened his set list with “A Perfect Christmas” and “A Wish on Christmas Night,” as dancers pranced in accompaniment before he joined the Mandaluyong Children’s Choir to sing the classic “Christmas in Our Hearts.”

The night was not complete without an acknowledgment of the heart and meaning of the festive celebration. Amidst the frolic and folly, the event highlighted the property’s continued commitment to sustainability, and one such example is the Candle project in partnership with the non-profit organization, UPLiFT Philippines.

“Through collaborations with Life Project For Youth and Punlaan School, we continuously provide livelihood opportunities to communities in need, spreading hope and prosperity in the truest sense,” Gottfried Bogensperger, AVP and general manager, shared.

“Furthermore, our commitment to eco-friendly initiatives stands at the heart of our operations. We have taken significant steps to reduce our environmental footprint, from responsible sourcing to plastic and waste reduction. Our pledge to sustainability reflects our dedication to preserving our beautiful planet for future generations. We do this not only because we have a responsibility to, but it is a reflection of our testament to our values and principles,” he added.

