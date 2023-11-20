Jollibee’s Joyful Christmas Stores light up the holiday season across Philippines

Jollibee opened their nationwide Joyful Christmas Stores last November 9 with simultaneous events in Manila at Jollibee BGC Triangle Drive, in Davao at Jollibee Quimpo, and in Cebu at Jollibee General Maxilom.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos have always eagerly anticipated Christmas and most consider this as their favorite time of the year. In fact, the Philippines is known as the country with the longest celebration of Christmas!

To further make the holiday season more joyful, Jollibee launched its Christmas campaign last October. With the theme of “Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy,” it highlights how everyday moments can be occasions to celebrate the joy of the season.

“We want to make sure our customers feel the warmth and joy of the season, be it through our delicious food or their delightful experiences whenever they go to a Jollibee store. We want to remind everyone that even the simplest of joys can make this Christmas extra meaningful and wonderful if it is shared with loved ones,” Dorothy Dee-Ching, VP for Marketing of Jollibee, says.

Brightening the holiday season across the country

One other proof of Pinoys love for the holidays is their penchant for bright Christmas lights and colorful decorations, all of which adds to the happy and festive atmosphere. As part of its Christmas campaign, Jollibee is making sure that its customers can have this delightful experience in their stores.

Jollibee opened their nationwide Joyful Christmas Stores last November 9 with simultaneous events in Manila at Jollibee BGC Triangle Drive, in Davao at Jollibee Quimpo, and in Cebu at Jollibee General Maxilom.

Jollibee officials, media and other esteemed guests gathered to launch it in a unique way—through a ceremonial lighting of the stores with a giant socket and plug. This officially commenced the lighting of 10 flagship Jollibee stores across the country, with another 100 stores with their own merry light displays.

You can drop by any of these branches to experience the magic of a Jollibee Christmas:

Mega Manila: BGC Triangle Drive; Madrigal; North Fairview; Baras, Rizal; Katipunan; 9th Avenue

North Luzon: Binalonan, Pangasinan

South Luzon: Tagaytay Rotonda

Visayas: General Maxilom DT Cebu

Mindanao: Davao Quimpo DT

Sharing joy and happiness this Christmas

For Luzon and Visayas stores, the brand partnered with another world-class brand known for spreading happiness, Coca Cola Philippines.

“We are glad to partner with a brand like Jollibee that shares our values and principles. We are both dedicated to offering delightful food and beverages to all, with the same commitment to making the world better and brighter. We invite you to explore Jollibee’s festive stores, perfect for celebrating the Filipino spirit this Christmas season,” Tony del Rosario, Coca?Cola Philippines presiden, says.

The Jollibee BGC branch went all out with joyful carolers, lively light dance performances, and the ever-adorable mascots to create an unforgettable holiday celebration.

Jollibee celebrity endorsers Anne Curtis, Maja Salvador, and Gary Valenciano also joined the festivities and enjoyed the bright lights and colorful displays of the store.

“We launched our Joyful Christmas Stores nationwide so that customers can feel and experience the joy and spirit of the season with their families and friends. We would like to invite everyone to visit our stores to create more lasting memories and make this Christmas the best one yet with Jollibee Joy,” Ching added.

For all the latest updates, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Jollibee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



