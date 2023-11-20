^

On the Radar

Jollibee’s Joyful Christmas Stores light up the holiday season across Philippines

Philstar.com
November 20, 2023 | 9:36am
for Jollibee
Jollibeeâ��s Joyful Christmas Stores light up the holiday season across Philippines
Jollibee opened their nationwide Joyful Christmas Stores last November 9 with simultaneous events in Manila at  Jollibee BGC Triangle Drive, in Davao at Jollibee Quimpo, and in Cebu at Jollibee General Maxilom.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos have always eagerly anticipated Christmas and most consider this as their favorite time of the year. In fact, the Philippines is known as the country with the longest celebration of Christmas!

To further make the holiday season more joyful, Jollibee launched its Christmas campaign last October. With the theme of “Make it Christmas with Jollibee Joy,” it highlights how everyday moments can be occasions to celebrate the joy of the season.

“We want to make sure our customers feel the warmth and joy of the season, be it through our delicious food or their delightful experiences whenever they go to a Jollibee store. We want to remind everyone that even the simplest of joys can make this Christmas extra meaningful and wonderful if it is shared with loved ones,” Dorothy Dee-Ching, VP for Marketing of Jollibee, says. 

Brightening the holiday season across the country

One other proof of Pinoys love for the holidays is their penchant for bright Christmas lights and colorful decorations, all of which adds to the happy and festive atmosphere. As part of its Christmas campaign, Jollibee is making sure that its customers can have this delightful experience in their stores.

Jollibee opened their nationwide Joyful Christmas Stores last November 9 with simultaneous events in Manila at Jollibee BGC Triangle Drive, in Davao at Jollibee Quimpo, and in Cebu at Jollibee General Maxilom.

Jollibee officials, media and other esteemed guests gathered to launch it in a unique way—through a ceremonial lighting of the stores with a giant socket and plug. This officially commenced the lighting of 10 flagship Jollibee stores across the country, with another 100 stores with their own merry light displays.

You can drop by any of these branches to experience the magic of a Jollibee Christmas:

  • Mega Manila: BGC Triangle Drive; Madrigal; North Fairview; Baras, Rizal; Katipunan; 9th Avenue
  • North Luzon: Binalonan, Pangasinan
  • South Luzon: Tagaytay Rotonda
  • Visayas: General Maxilom DT Cebu
  • Mindanao: Davao Quimpo DT

Sharing joy and happiness this Christmas

For Luzon and Visayas stores, the brand partnered with another world-class brand known for spreading happiness, Coca Cola Philippines.

“We are glad to partner with a brand like Jollibee that shares our values and principles. We are both dedicated to offering delightful food and beverages to all, with the same commitment to making the world better and brighter. We invite you to explore Jollibee’s festive stores, perfect for celebrating the Filipino spirit this Christmas season,” Tony del Rosario, Coca?Cola Philippines presiden, says.

The Jollibee BGC branch went all out with joyful carolers, lively light dance performances, and the ever-adorable mascots to create an unforgettable holiday celebration.

Jollibee celebrity endorsers Anne Curtis, Maja Salvador, and Gary Valenciano also joined the festivities and enjoyed the bright lights and colorful displays of the store.

“We launched our Joyful Christmas Stores nationwide so that customers can feel and experience the joy and spirit of the season with their families and friends. We would like to invite everyone to visit our stores to create more lasting memories and make this Christmas the best one yet with Jollibee Joy,” Ching added.

 

For all the latest updates, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Jollibee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.


vuukle comment

CHRISTMAS

HOLIDAY

JOLLIBEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Hello, mga kababayan ko!': Hong Kong Disneyland names 1st Filipina ambassador
3 days ago

'Hello, mga kababayan ko!': Hong Kong Disneyland names 1st Filipina ambassador

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Gisele Abejero has one of the world's best jobs: She has been working in one of the happiest places on Earth, Hong Kong...
On the Radar
fbtw
Harmony of Lights: Okada Manila ushers in Yuletide season with Christmas tree lighting ceremony
3 days ago

Harmony of Lights: Okada Manila ushers in Yuletide season with Christmas tree lighting ceremony

3 days ago
The magic and celebration of the holiday season officially begins at Okada Manila with the lighting of its spectacular Christmas...
On the Radar
fbtw
MOA Night of Lights returns: Christmas Illumination Park gets bigger, brighter, more magical
3 days ago

MOA Night of Lights returns: Christmas Illumination Park gets bigger, brighter, more magical

3 days ago
The highly anticipated annual festival ‘MOA Night of Lights’ returns for its third edition at the SM Mall of Asia....
On the Radar
fbtw
US Mega Millions jackpot at $267 million!
brandSpace
4 days ago

US Mega Millions jackpot at $267 million!

4 days ago
The laws of the United States do not prohibit a foreigner or tourist from collecting American lottery prizes, so winning the...
On the Radar
fbtw
Timeless pieces to collect at Segundo Auction on November 18
brandSpace
6 days ago

Timeless pieces to collect at Segundo Auction on November 18

6 days ago
Holiday seasons would not be complete without sharing meaningful gifts with loved ones, and as to where to get the most memorable...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with