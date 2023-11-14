^

On the Radar

Timeless pieces to collect at Segundo Auction on November 18

Philstar.com
November 14, 2023 | 10:00am
for Casa de Memoria
Timeless pieces to collect at Segundo Auction on November 18
Casa welcomes everyone to partake in this holiday-themed auction with a total of 159 lots, consisting of centuries-old antique bronze sculptures of varying origins, vibrant objets d’arts.
Photo Release

Casa de Memoria will be featuring 159 lots of unique collections in the holiday-themed auction on November 18

MANILA, Philippines — Holiday seasons would not be complete without sharing meaningful gifts with loved ones, and as to where to get the most memorable gifts, one might find them at the live auction viewing at Palacio de Memoria starting October 27.

Casa de Memoria’s curated pieces to be featured at Palacio de Memoria are tailored for the holidays—from small giftable collectibles to limited-edition pieces.

Casa welcomes everyone to partake in this holiday-themed auction with a total of 159 lots, consisting of centuries old antique bronze sculptures of varying origins, vibrant objets d’arts.

The team is hopeful to bring together the East and West culture through its variety of art.

Patrons and collectors will be able to see firsthand the finest selection of the most famous porcelain brands from Europe like Vista Alegre, Haviland & Co. and Limoges; and other various porcelain products which include trinket boxes to figurines.

Collectors of crystals and glassware can also preview the selected brands like Murano and Real Fabrica de Cristales de la Granja pieces fit for the holiday dinner.

17th-century oil painting of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

One may also find in the live viewing the rare antique to contemporary marble and bronze pieces such as Clodion’s Bacchanal ideal for the seasoned bronze collectors, a pair of art deco lion marble bookends which book lovers may like, and an art nouveau female figure lamp for those seeking something unique for their work desks.

The auction offers a wide selection of giftable pieces for friends and loved ones.

Art enthusiasts can also spend their time admiring works relating to landscapes, portraits and some modern sceneries and perspectives.

For those looking to expand their religious collection, Casa de Memoria will not be short of what they can offer from a centuries-old ivory sculpture of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a unique Cristo Expirante ivory in giltwood frame, to a unique 17th-century oil painting of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

Live auction will be on November 18 at 2 p.m., while those who would not be able to bid in person can still place their bids online via https://connect.invaluable.com/Memoria/.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Casa de Memoria. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

AUCTIONS

CASA DE MEMORIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Make it Christmas with Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs
brandSpace
8 days ago

Make it Christmas with Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs

8 days ago
From November 3 to 30, customers can avail of Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs, which pairs the crispylicious, juicylicious...
On the Radar
fbtw
Coin tosses not 50/50: researchers find slight bias
10 days ago

Coin tosses not 50/50: researchers find slight bias

By Daniel Lawler | 10 days ago
Happily achieving a fair coin flip is simple: just make sure the person calling heads or tails cannot see which side is facing...
On the Radar
fbtw
AXN&rsquo;s Fit Fest returns
10 days ago

AXN’s Fit Fest returns

10 days ago
Known for action-packed shows such as The Amazing Race Asia and Ninja Warriors, AXN brings action to sports with the network’s...
On the Radar
fbtw
Rico Blanco to ignite Day 1 of &lsquo;The Last Rakrakan Festival&rsquo;
Partner
10 days ago

Rico Blanco to ignite Day 1 of ‘The Last Rakrakan Festival’

10 days ago
Headlined by Rico Blanco on Day 1, this music festival is scheduled to take place at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque...
On the Radar
fbtw
Collins Dictionary selects 'AI' as Word of the Year
11 days ago

Collins Dictionary selects 'AI' as Word of the Year

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
AI, short for artificial intelligence, has been selected by Collins Dictionary as its Word of the Year for 2023.
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with