Make it Christmas with Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs

Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs matches your crispylicious, juicylicious 1-pc. Chickenjoy with your side of choice!

MANILA, Philippines — This holiday season, Jollibee is leveling up Christmas joy for its customers through the sizable savings they can get from its newest limited-time offer promo.

From November 3 to 30, customers can avail of Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs, which pairs the crispylicious, juicylicious 1-pc. Chickenjoy with their side of choice!

Customers can enjoy this merry promo with two easy steps:

1. Order 1-pc. Chickenjoy.

2. Add one side.

With Pair A, choose among Regular Fries, Extra Rice, Coke Float, or Peach Mango Pie for only P109 and save as much as P26!



With Pair B, choose between indulgent limited-time offerings Choco Banana Pie or Cookie Caramel Sundae for only P125 and save as much as P16!

“This promo marries the Filipinos’ love for the holidays as well as their distinct love for Chickenjoy. Not only will they get to savor Chickenjoy paired with other Jollibee favorites, they will also be able to enjoy savings that will surely bring more joy this Christmas season,” said Jollibee Assistant Vice President for Masterbrand and Chicken Mari Aldecoa.

“We invite everyone to Make it Christmas with Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs, and—together with family and friends—have the most festive season yet!”

Chickenjoy Christmas Perfect Pairs is available nationwide for a limited time only, so make sure to drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and treat yourself via dine-in, takeout, or drive-thru. You can also have your favorites delivered via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and foodpanda.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-177459. Series of 2023.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Jollibee. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.