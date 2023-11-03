Rico Blanco to ignite Day 1 of ‘The Last Rakrakan Festival’

Headlined by Rico Blanco on Day 1, this music festival is scheduled to take place at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City on November 25 and 26.

MANILA, Philippines — The much-anticipated The Last Rakrakan Festival has officially announced its first batch of 60 artists set to ignite the stage for two unforgettable days of music and celebration.

Day 1 of the The Last Rakrakan Festival will witness the talent of Rico Blanco as he takes center stage to captivate the crowd with his classic tunes. Stellar acts like December Avenue, Munimuni, Tanya Markova, Join the Club, Nobita, and many more are also set to make Day 1 an unforgettable musical experience.

The second day of the festival promises to be just as electrifying, featuring artists such as Zild, Unique, Blaster, Omar Baliw, mrld, Mayonnaise, Adie and Kean Cipriano who will keep the energy soaring and the audience on their feet.

In addition to the music performances, festival-goers can also enjoy the food and merchandise, explore the B2B car show, witness wrestling matches, watch Sunugan rap battles, showcase their creativity in the cosplay competition, admire captivating street art, and express themselves on the freedom wall.

So, mark your calendars and get ready to kick off The Last Rakrakan Festival with a bang! Don't miss out on the most epic music festival of the year.

Who is set to take the spotlight as the headliner for Day 2 of The Last Rakrakan Festival? Who will join this epic musical journey?

With more than 60 artists yet to be revealed, the excitement continues to build.

Stay tuned for more updates and surprises as we countdown to The Last Rakrakan Festival.

Rakrakan Festival is presented by Rakista, for more information and ticket details, visit www.rakrakanfestival.com.