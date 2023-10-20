SM Center San Pedro opens, to delight South Luzon community

SM Center San Pedro, the 84th SM mall and the fourth in Laguna Province, serves as a unifying force within the community of United Bayanihan in the City of San Pedro.

MANILA, Philippines —Be captivated by the unconventional charm of the newest shopping and dining destination in the South. SM Center San Pedro officially opened its doors last October 13.

It joins SM City Santa Rosa, SM City Calamba, and SM City San Pablo as the fourth SM mall in Laguna and the 84th mall for SM Prime Holdings Inc.

Tagged as Instagram-worthy, the mall is set to bring smiles and create lasting memories for San Pedronians with its colorful murals, immersive installations, and an aweSM activity center. Happiness starts with a big mascot installation that greets every shopper as they enter.

Photo Release SM Center San Pedro, SM’s 84th mall, officially opens its doors to the Lagunenses last October 13, 2023. Present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony (left to right): SM Engineering Design and Development Corporation President Hans Sy Jr., SM Supermalls’ President Steven Tan, Laguna Provincial Vice Governor Atty. Karen Agapay, Bishop Leo Murphy Drona, S.D.B, D.D., San Pedro City Mayor Art Joseph Francis Mercado and San Pedro City First Lady Mika Mercado, San Pedro City Councilor Sonny Mendoza, San Pedro City Vice Mayor Divina Olivarez, San Pedro City Councilor Michael Casacop, SM Prime Holdings Inc. President Jeffrey Lim, and Super Value Inc. President Herbert Sy.

Located at the top of San Pedro, Laguna’s Upper Village, it caters to leisure and fashion aficionados, with its superb retail collection, including brands like Bench, Penshoppe, OXGN and Regatta. Complete your chic and fab look with Simply Shoes and Alberto.

The cutest gifts, best-buy school and office supplies are waiting at Miniso and National Book Store. A haven for tech enthusiasts, SM Cyberzone offers guaranteed best brands of gadgets, computers, consoles and tech accessories.

Happy plates for every palate

Photo Release SM San Pedro Food Court is a hub and melting pot of flavors, perfect for foodies looking for delightful choices of local and international cuisine. New, fresh, and fun items await you at the SM Hypermarket on the mall’s Upper Ground Level.

SM Center San Pedro is home to the familiar Filipino restaurants we love, as well as local food stops that are sure to satisfy your cravings. Malia’s, a home-grown café, is set to become the newest spot for family gatherings and friendly dates. If you’re looking for good coffee paired with mouth-watering cakes and pastries, After Tree is for you.

Your Daily Bread has delectable bread, pasta, and hot meals. Japanese food lovers will surely flock to Botejyu. Other restaurants and food kiosks include Coco, Yogorino, Pickup Coffee, Jollibee, Chowking, Dunkin’ Donuts, Sweet Claire Patisseries, The HubStop, Zark’s Burgers, Gong Cha and Mang Inasal.

Located on the lower ground is the SM Foodcourt, perfect for foodies with its choice of local and international flavors. There is Ben’s Halo-Halo, Sizzling Plate, Takoyadon, Angkol’s Pungko Pungko, Turks, Pepa Wings, Mr. Kimbob, Master Siomai, Fruitas House of Desserts and Potato Corner.

Always with SM

Get your staples at SM Hypermarket, your home needs at SM Appliance Center and ACE Hardware, and toiletries and beauty supplies at Watsons.

Banco de Oro (BDO) Unibank Inc., is open to make ways for San Pedrenses’ banking needs.

A friend of Mother Earth and the city

SM Center San Pedro is dedicated to environmental and sustainability programs through its architectural design, highlighting natural lighting and green spaces as well as the use of Low-Emissivity (Low-E) glass for windows and skylights.

It has a water treatment plant and uses Light-Emitting Diode (LED) light fixtures for more efficient water and energy consumption. The mall’s car park has an eco-friendly Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station to reduce carbon footprint.

Photo Release Discover immersive experiences and capture Instagram-worthy moments.

San Pedro City is one of the most progressive cities in the country, achieving considerable success through sound governance and urban dynamism. SM Center San Pedro, a 23,000 sqm. shopping mall is proud to serve the vibrant community of San Pedro and is helping to provide job opportunities as well as be the city’s gathering place and family hub.

From its mall design to the many shopping and dining options that it houses, SM Center San Pedro aims to serve the community of San Pedro, its neighboring towns, and be another beacon of celebration for the Filipino families in the South.