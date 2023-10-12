Go Hotels celebrates 6 years of affordable luxury with heartfelt 'Thank You' promo

This milestone isn't just about an anniversary; it's about giving back that’s why Go Hotels doubles the joy by offering exclusive appointment offers at its Ermita-Manila and North EDSA-Quezon City branches.

MANILA, Philippines — Go Hotels, a top provider of affordable hotels in the Philippines, marks its Timog-Quezon City branch's sixth anniversary with heartfelt appreciation for loyal patrons.

"In this celebratory moment, we extend our deepest gratitude to our treasured guests. Your loyalty has propelled us to new heights," shared Josephine Silo, senior sales and marketing manager at RAHC-Go Hotels.

This milestone isn't just about an anniversary; it's about giving back that’s why Go Hotels doubles the joy by offering exclusive appointment offers at its Ermita-Manila and North EDSA-Quezon City branches.

"Go Hotels is the top choice for travelers seeking affordability, comfort, and exceptional service. Our commitment to delivering value remains steadfast," added Silo, reaffirming Go Hotels' dedication to unbeatable value-for-money accommodations.

6th anniv special offer

To celebrate its sixth anniversary, Go Hotels Timog-Quezon City presents an exclusive "Book and Buy" promotion. For just P1,006.00 nett, guests can secure a room for stays between October 15 and December 31, 2023.

This offer is exclusively available for online bookings on the Go Hotels website, valid for one day on October 13.

Go Hotels Timog-Quezon City also introduces a “Book 2, Take 1” promotion. For a limited time on October 30, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., guests can book two nights and get the second night for FREE!

This promotion is valid for stay dates from November 1 to December 31, exclusively for website bookings.

Special appointment offer

For guests with scheduled city appointments, Go Hotels Ermita-Manila and North EDSA-Quezon City offer a special appointment rate. For P1,793 nett at Go Hotels Ermita-Manila and P1,493 nett at Go Hotels North EDSA-Quezon City, guests can enjoy a comfortable and affordable stay.

This offer is valid for direct-call or website bookings, requiring guests to present their valid scheduled appointment upon check-in. This promotion is valid for bookings until December 24, and for stay dates until December 31.

For inquiries and bookings, reach out to our Manila Airport Road team through the following numbers: (02) 8818-8080 | 0917-821-8854 or email us at [email protected].

For more information and bookings, visit www.gohotelsmanila.ph or call Go Hotels at 0917-8620847 or 0917-8285939.