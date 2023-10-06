Capturing perfect basketball moments with vivo V29 5G: Slam dunk in innovation

The grand launch of the vivo V29 5G was not just about showcasing a new smartphone; it was also a celebration of the marketing partnership between vivo Philippines and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

MANILA, Philippines — The stars aligned as the world of cutting-edge technology and the thrill of basketball converged at the vivo V29 grand launch, sending shockwaves through tech-savvy and sports-loving Filipinos.

As the phone hit the Philippine market on September 25, it carried with it not just a promise of elegance but the power to capture the perfect basketball moments through its remarkable 50MP optical image stabilization (OIS) Ultra-sensing camera and the Aura Light 2.0.

REVIEW: What we love in vivo v29 5G beyond its sleek, pretty body

Aura Portrait Master 2.0

At the forefront of the vivo V29 5G's offerings lies its exceptional camera, accompanied by a wealth of enhancements, including the advanced Aura Light 2.0 featuring intelligent Smart Color Temperature Adjustment, as well as a diverse selection of modes like the Sports mode to elevate your photography experience.

In a basketball-crazy nation like the Philippines, these features take smartphone sports photography to the next level.

The vivo V29 5G's Aura Light 2.0 with Smart Color Temperature Adjustment is tailored for taking stunning basketball court photos.

By accurately adapting to the ever-changing lighting conditions on the court, it ensures that your photos showcase true-to-life colors and maintain balanced exposure even in challenging lighting situations.

Meanwhile, the Sports Mode is designed to capture fast-paced action with exceptional clarity and precision, ensuring you never miss a single moment of the game.

Whether you're cheering for your favorite team in the arena or capturing your own slam dunks at the neighborhood court, the vivo V29 5G's Sports Mode camera guarantees that your memories are preserved in all their glory.

But what makes this feature even more exciting is the partnership that transformed the sports and tech world for the better.

Game-changing collaboration

The grand launch of the vivo V29 5G was not just about showcasing a new smartphone; it was also a celebration of the marketing partnership between vivo Philippines and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

The collaboration brought the glitz and glamor of the NBA right to our doorstep, as the NBA made a dazzling appearance at the event.

Photo Release Franceso Suarez, head of Marketing Partnerships, Events, and Basketball Operations at NBA Asia

Francesco Suarez, the head of Marketing Partnerships, Events, and Basketball Operations at NBA Asia, delivered a message that underscored the significance of this marketing partnership.

"We are very fortunate to work with partners like vivo who share our commitment to finding new and creative ways to engage fans around the world and their love for the game," Suarez said.

The partnership represents a testament to the shared values of innovation, excellence, and the love of basketball that bind vivo and the NBA together.

Slam dunk from NBA legend

Adding to the excitement of the event, the crowd had the privilege of hearing from NBA Legend and Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

The two-time Slam Dunk Contest Champion shared his insights into the impressive quality of the vivo V29's camera, emphasizing how having a class-leading camera phone can be a game-changer, both for professional photographers and everyday users.

"What I'm really excited about is the picture, the clarity, and what it brings. I'm always looking for something new and improved to use for my everyday life and for my kids," Wilkins shared.

Photo Release (From left) Event host, Francesco Suarez (NBA Asia), Dominique Wilkins (NBA Legend and Hall of Famer) and Ted Xiong (vivo Philippines)

With the captivating marketing partnership with the NBA, the vivo V29 5G is poised to be a slam dunk in the Philippines.

The vivo V29 5G is a companion for those who want to capture the thrilling moments of basketball in all their glory.

As the vivo V29 5G makes its debut in the Philippines on September 25, it promises not just an aesthetically pleasing device but also the power to transform every basketball moment into a work of art.

It's time to embrace innovation and capture the magic of the game like never before.

Grab vivo V29 at vivo Philippine's official website, e-stores such as Shopee, Lazada and TikTok, as well as physical stores nationwide. Fans in the Philippines can shop for official NBA merchandise at the NBA Stores at SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia and at NBAStore.com.ph.

Follow the official vivo accounts on Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube for the latest updates.

For all the latest NBA news and updates, fans in the Philippines can visit www.nba.com, download the NBA App, and follow the NBA on Facebook, X and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.