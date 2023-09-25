^

On the Radar

NAIA screener claims she swallowed chocolate not US dollars, Internet users react

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2023 | 3:39pm
NAIA screener claims she swallowed chocolate not US dollars, Internet users react
CCTV camera stills showing a lady scree­ning officer eating and swallowing 300 dollar bills, suspected of having been stolen from a Chinese passenger at NAIA Terminal 1

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users reacted on the viral video of an airport personnel allegedly swallowing US dollar bills. 

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista recently called for a strong action against a security officer who was caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage swallowing $300 in $100 bills allegedly stolen from a departing Chinese passenger at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). 

The incident occurred on September 8 at NAIA Terminal 1 when a checkpoint supervisor reported the loss of $300 by a departing passenger named Mr. Cai.

Subsequent CCTV footage revealed a security screener taking money from Mr. Cai's bag during the security check.

Last Saturday, an Office for Transportation Security (OTS) screener accused of stealing and swallowing $300 filed a counter-affidavit claiming that what she was seen on CCTV putting into her mouth was chocolate.

Social media users posted on Twitter their reaction about the incident and her claim:

 

 

 

 

 

RELATEDHarmful truth: What happens if you swallow money?  

vuukle comment

NAIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Joe Jonas' exes Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift hang out
4 days ago

Joe Jonas' exes Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift hang out

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Actress Sophie Turner was spotted having dinner with singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in New York City just weeks after the...
On the Radar
fbtw
Cotabato school names grade 1 section after Jed Madela
5 days ago

Cotabato school names grade 1 section after Jed Madela

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
A school in Cotabato named a grade one section after singer Jed Madela. 
On the Radar
fbtw
GCash backs urgent passage of legislation against scammers
brandSpace
5 days ago

GCash backs urgent passage of legislation against scammers

5 days ago
In line with its thrust of building the safest platform for its users, GCash is expressing its full support for the urgent...
On the Radar
fbtw
Assumption College Batch &rsquo;98 celebrates 25th Anniversary Homecoming Day
brandSpace
5 days ago

Assumption College Batch ’98 celebrates 25th Anniversary Homecoming Day

5 days ago
Assumption College Batch 1998 is delighted to announce the celebration of their Silver Anniversary Homecoming Day, commemorating...
On the Radar
fbtw
Michael Caine mistaken as Philippines drug dealer goes viral
11 days ago

Michael Caine mistaken as Philippines drug dealer goes viral

By Kristofer Purnell | 11 days ago
An old video of British actor Sir Michael Caine wherein he recounts being in the Philippines and mistaken for a drug dealer...
On the Radar
fbtw
Here&rsquo;s how you can get free tickets to &lsquo;Watsons Playlist' concert ft. Ben&Ben, SB19 and more
brandSpace
12 days ago

Here’s how you can get free tickets to ‘Watsons Playlist' concert ft. Ben&Ben, SB19 and more

12 days ago
Dubbed as the OPM Dream Team, the Watsons Playlist concert will bring together the likes of Ben&Ben, Zack Tabudlo and SB19....
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with