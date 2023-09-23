Your screen time is about to reach 24 hours on September 26 – here’s why it’s worth it

For the first time, Garnier is holding a 24-hour livestream marathon on its official TikTok account (@garnierph) on September 26 starting at midnight until 11:59 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Hey you, have you ever spent hours on end mindlessly scrolling on your phone and just can’t seem to stop—and then swore the next day that you needed to lessen your use of social media? (We’re guilty of this too, don’t worry)

Time to break your daily screen time record with this 24-hour event happening on TikTok that’s going to make every hour of your screen time worth it! Here, you’ll discover a new skincare product that will help your skin repair and recover at night while you sleep.

Mark your calendars: for the first time ever, Garnier is holding their first-ever 24-hour livestream marathon on September 26 starting at midnight up until 11:59 p.m.!

This is Garnier’s biggest online event of the year to celebrate the launch of their newest product to hit the Philippine market, the New Overnight Serum with 10% Pure Vitamin C. Who doesn’t love a new product?

It contains zero alcohol and zero silicone with a very minimalistic formula of just 12 nourishing ingredients. Rest assured that it is dermatologically-tested to be safe for all skin types, and is clinically-proven to reduce dark spots, dullness and uneven skin tones.

So whether you pull your next all-nighter working, studying, or mindlessly scrolling on your phone, you can be confident that your skin will recharge and recover at night, so you can wake up with brighter and noticeably supple skin.

Joining the Garnier 24-Hour Livestream Marathon are over 30 Filipino celebrities and top live-sellers including twin sisters Joj and Jai Agpangan, Winwyn Marquez, Chariz Solomon, Sherilyn Reyes-Tan and Kazel Kinouchi, among others.

Fun activities, challenges, games and themed livestreams also await viewers during the 24-hour party such as a live get-ready-with-me and get-unready-with-me, as well as celebrity talk shows! You also get to score exclusive discounts and prizes, so don’t miss out!

Get the #24HRBrighteningPower of Garnier

Above everything, Garnier wants to teach skincare users that only using moisturizer after cleansing the face is no longer enough. It’s time to #PowerThroughTheNight with a nighttime serum that can help maximize skin repair and recovery while you sleep.

But wait, there’s more! You can further upgrade your skincare routine and use the NEW Overnight Serum with their well-loved 30x Vitamin C Booster Serum during daytime to get #24HRBrighteningPower.

This 30x Vitamin C Booster (Day) Serum is dermatologically-tested to be safe and gentle on the skin, and can fade dark spots in as fast as three days! Together, this Day & Night serum power duo can effectively lighten dark spots and even out your skin tone for brighter, supple skin.

Garnier has been a leading, trusted green beauty brand for years, since it was established in 1904. They have always produced effective and innovative products that are not only dermatologically-tested, but are also sustainably-sourced, cruelty-free and approved by real people.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Garnier 24-Hour Livestream Marathon by following their official TikTok and Instagram accounts at @garnierph!

#GarnierPH #GarnierOvernightSerum #GarnierPowerThroughTheNight #Garnier24HRBrighteningPower

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Garnier. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.