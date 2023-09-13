^

Laguna woman robbed at gunpoint while online selling, P100k worth of items stolen

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 13, 2023 | 9:46am
Agnes Serafica was being robbed while online selling last September 4, 2023
A&A Clothing Apparel via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A 52-year-old woman from Laguna was victimized by a robber while doing live online selling.

According to a report by "Saksi," Agnes Serafica was livestreaming at 1 p.m. in Sta Rosa, Laguna when the robber interrupted. 

In the video, the robber was seen entering the livestreaming, wearing a helmet. He asked the online seller to surrender her jewelry. 

"Nakita ko po na may baril siya, so kaya po dumapa na kami. Hinihingi po niya ‘yung pera sa’min which is wala naman po talaga kaming pera. Hanggang sa ang kinukuha na lang nilang pilit is ‘yung alahas ko,” Serafica said. 

According to the victim, pieces of jewelry and cellphone, all totaling to about P100,000, were stolen from them. 

In an investigation by the police, it was found out that the culprit was the victim's neighbor and the suspect already surrendered to the authorities. 

"Lagi niyang nakaka-kwentuhan ‘yung tatay ng biktima. Accordingly, nagkukuwento ‘yung tatay na may three million [pesos] daw sa kuwarto, nakatago," said Police Leiutenant Colonel Dwight Fonte Jr. 

"‘Yun ang pinag-interesan base doon sa conversation at chat ng dalawang suspek,” he added. 

