Las Piñas housekeeper wins P61M lottery jackpot after betting for nearly 20 years

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 8, 2023 | 7:17pm
The unnamed Las Piñas housekeeper receiving her lottery winnings
Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office via Facebook, photo by Jerwin Palo Nohay

MANILA, Philippines — A 47-year-old housekeeper from Las Piñas won the P61 million Lotto 6/42 Jackpot Prize, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PSCO) announced.

The PCSO shared on its Facebook account that the unnamed winner claimed the prize with her husband at the PCSO's main office in Makati last September 7.

The winning combination 18–25–12–14–13– 22 drawn last July 1 — lotto tickets are valid a year from the date of draw or else prizes are forfeited — were the birthdates of the winner's family members, a combination she's been betting on for nearly two decades.

"Almost 20 years ko na pong tinatayaan 'yung mga birthdays namin mag-anak at buti naman sa awa ng Diyos ay nanalo din po kami," the winner told the PCSO.

The winner plans to use the winning to build a house for her family, start an apartment renting business, and set aside money for her children.

"Mahirap pong maging mahirap, kaya ang payo kong nanggaling sa hirap, patuloy lang po sa pag-abot ng inyong mga pangarap at huwag niyo po itong susukuan at kapag ito po ay inyong nakamtan ay inyo po itong paka-ingatan dahil minsan lang po kakatok ang swerte sa ating buhay," she said. "Makakaraos na kami sa hirap!"

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles urged the public to continue patronizing the the corporation's games as 30% of the sales go to charity.

The PCSO also reminded the public that under the Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion or TRAIN Law, a 20% tax is automatically deducted from prizes above P10,000.

