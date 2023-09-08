^

Grand Hyatt Manila welcomes 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival with exquisite mooncake collection

September 8, 2023 | 1:15pm
Grand Hyatt Manila welcomes 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival with exquisite mooncake collection

MANILA, Philippines — Delight in the flavors of the moon as Grand Hyatt Manila invites guests to the 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival until September 29.

Handcrafted by the Chinese chefs of No. 8 China House, this year’s artisanal contenders include a combination of classic and contemporary flavors.

Options range from the well-loved staples White Lotus with Salted Egg Yolk and Red Bean to the more modern ube, chestnut, pandan, and black sesame. The price for a single mooncake is at P488 net and a box of four at P2,488 net.

Gift loved ones with the reason for the season through the hotel’s collection of specially curated hampers, fit for indulging and merriment. Guests can choose from the following:

  • Box of two mooncakes with Don Papa Rum 7 Years Old at P2,988 net
     
  • Box of four mooncakes with a bottle of wine at P3,588 net
     
  • Mooncake hamper with bottle of wine and signature retail items at P8,888 net
     
  • Box of four mooncakes with Johnnie Walker Black and signature retail items P9,888 net

The Mid-Autumn Festival collection is available at Florentine, located in the hotel lobby.

Guests have the option to pre-order in bulk and receive special discounts, starting at 10% for 10 to 19 boxes and up to 25% discount for 100 boxes and above. Orders of 20 boxes and above require a 48-hour lead time. Receive complimentary delivery to a single location for orders of 50 boxes and above.

 

For inquiries and orders, call +63 2 8838 1234, email [email protected], or pre-order online through bit.ly/DineAtHomeGHM.

Stay updated on the latest promotions. Follow Grand Hyatt Manila on Instagram @grandhyattmanilaph and Facebook, www.facebook.com/GrandHyattManilaPh.

