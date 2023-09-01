'Vin Diesel with hair' goes viral

Composite photo of actor Vin Diesel on the red carpet for "Bloodshot" and in the movie "Find Me Guilty"

MANILA, Philippines — Vin Diesel has become synonymous with the words fast, furious, and family, but none of those are the reasons for the actor going viral the past few days.

Internet users are losing their minds seeing that the popularly bald Diesel appeared in a film where he has hair, but with a receding hairline.

Screenshots and trailer clips from the 2006 film "Find Me Guilty" began circulating on X, formerly known as Twitter, and people could get over the fact that Diesel was playing a character with hair (he wore a wig for the film).

"I just saw Vin Diesel with hair and I need more therapy," one X user said, while another referred to the revelation as "their 13th reason."

pic.twitter.com/rhOguxKtRA — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) August 29, 2023

"Find Me Guilty" is based on the true story of the United States' longest Mafia trial as Diesel's Jackie DiNorscio — on trial with several others for racketeering charges — fires his lawyer and represents himself with the help of lead defense attorney Ben Klandis played by "Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage.

Diesel has sported locks in other films before like 2004's "Chronicles of Riddick" and more recently 2015's "The Last Witch Hunter" with Elijah Wood, Rose Leslie, and Michael Caine.

His more famous appearances without hair apart from the "Fast and Furious" franchise are "XXX," "Saving Private Ryan," and "The Pacifier," as well as voice roles in "The Iron Giant" as the titular character and Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

