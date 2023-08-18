Laguna HS student who passed in 6 US universities chooses Harvard

Carl Audric Guia, the Laguna highschool student who passed in six US universities

MANILA, Philippines — Carl Audric Guia, the Laguna high school student who passed in six US universities, revealed that he chose Harvard University and will take up Astronomy and Astrophysics.

In his interview with Karen Davila on "My Puhunan," Carl said he was inspired to study the outer space after reading encyclopedias.

"Ako po 'yung nagbukas ng mga librong iyon, and, from there po, doon po talaga nag-bloom 'yung curiosity ko, especially sa Astronomy, sa stars, sa galaxy…" he said.

"And fast forward nu'ng high school po, 'yung family, 'yung friends ko po, they were saying I can be a good engineer or good lawyer, " he added.

Carl also said that he wanted to inspire other kids with his story as he advised them to work hard for their dreams.

"'Yung story ko, dini-dedicate ko po sa mga people who want to make something happen," he said.

"Kelangan lang po ng konting push to do it. I hope that they have a trust in themselves kasi it might make all the difference," he added.

Coming from a poor family, Carl said he did his best to be in his position now because he knew that his family can't provide for his studies.

"Pumasok po talaga sa isipan ko is my limitations po sa family ko, dahil I know fully well na we wouldn’t be able to afford it, especially if I want to study abroad," he said.

"Sinabi po sa akin ng mga magulang ko, kahit po ibenta 'yung bahay namin, ibenta po lahat ng ari-arian namin, at ibenta po nila 'yung sarili nila, hindi po aabot 'yung pera namin. Kaya medyo discouraging po siya at first," he admitted.

"Pero it just pushed me to aim higher and aim po for scholarship."