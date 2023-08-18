^

On the Radar

Laguna HS student who passed in 6 US universities chooses Harvard

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 10:27am
Laguna HS student who passed in 6 US universities chooses Harvard
Carl Audric Guia, the Laguna highschool student who passed in six US universities
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Carl Audric Guia, the Laguna high school student who passed in six US universities, revealed that he chose Harvard University and will take up Astronomy and Astrophysics.

In his interview with Karen Davila on "My Puhunan," Carl said he was inspired to study the outer space after reading encyclopedias. 

"Ako po 'yung nagbukas ng mga librong iyon, and, from there po, doon po talaga nag-bloom 'yung curiosity ko, especially sa Astronomy, sa stars, sa galaxy…" he said. 

"And fast forward nu'ng high school po, 'yung family, 'yung friends ko po, they were saying I can be a good engineer or good lawyer, " he added. 

Carl also said that he wanted to inspire other kids with his story as he advised them to work hard for their dreams. 

"'Yung story ko, dini-dedicate ko po sa mga people who want to make something happen," he said. 

"Kelangan lang po ng konting push to do it. I hope that they have a trust in themselves kasi it might make all the difference," he added. 

Coming from a poor family, Carl said he did his best to be in his position now because he knew that his family can't provide for his studies. 

"Pumasok po talaga sa isipan ko is my limitations po sa family ko, dahil I know fully well na we wouldn’t be able to afford it, especially if I want to study abroad," he said. 

"Sinabi po sa akin ng mga magulang ko, kahit po ibenta 'yung bahay namin, ibenta po lahat ng ari-arian namin, at ibenta po nila 'yung sarili nila, hindi po aabot 'yung pera namin. Kaya medyo discouraging po siya at first," he admitted.

"Pero it just pushed me to aim higher and aim po for scholarship."

vuukle comment

HARVARD UNIVERSITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Unmatched': Korean singer Eric Nam comments on Manila traffic
12 days ago

'Unmatched': Korean singer Eric Nam comments on Manila traffic

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Manila's traffic has been among the constant woes of many residents in the capital, and its reputation precedes it as Korean...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Life is too short': Photographer Remi 'Enigma' Lucidi, 30, dies from skyscraper fall
August 2, 2023 - 9:48am

'Life is too short': Photographer Remi 'Enigma' Lucidi, 30, dies from skyscraper fall

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | August 2, 2023 - 9:48am
French daredevil photographer Remi Lucidi, better known on social media as “Remi Enigma,” was found dead after...
On the Radar
fbtw
MJ Lastimosa deletes 'waley,' 'school project' tweets criticizing 'Barbie' following backlash
July 25, 2023 - 6:13pm

MJ Lastimosa deletes 'waley,' 'school project' tweets criticizing 'Barbie' following backlash

By Kristofer Purnell | July 25, 2023 - 6:13pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean "MJ" Lastimosa drew backlash after she described the new "Barbie" movie as "waley"...
On the Radar
fbtw
Cultural critic calls out Beauty Gonzalez for wearing excavated gold jewelry at GMA Gala 2023
July 25, 2023 - 4:49pm

Cultural critic calls out Beauty Gonzalez for wearing excavated gold jewelry at GMA Gala 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | July 25, 2023 - 4:49pm
Cultural critic and independent curator Marian Pastor Roces called out Kapuso actress Beauty Gonzalez for wearing jewelry...
On the Radar
fbtw
The Philippines' world school rankings: Times Higher Education&rsquo;s University Impact Rankings explained
July 25, 2023 - 12:14pm

The Philippines' world school rankings: Times Higher Education’s University Impact Rankings explained

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | July 25, 2023 - 12:14pm
What are Times Higher Education’s University Impact Rankings?
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with