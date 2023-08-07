^

On the Radar

Here’s how KFC celebrated #Fingerlickingoodness on International Fried Chicken Day

Philstar.com
August 7, 2023 | 6:00pm
Hereâ��s how KFC celebrated #Fingerlickingoodness on International Fried Chicken Day
It was a party that true KFC fans loved and enjoyed as interactive fun was guaranteed with booths like Chicken Hoops, Design the Bucket and KFC KOLLab.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Where should one celebrate International Fried Chicken Day every July? At KFC, of course! 

The brand invited friends and fans such as rising Tiktok stars Hansandharold, comedian friends Gifer and Euleen, and gamer Razzie Binx to celebrate KFC chicken’s #Fingerlickingoodness.

It was a party that true KFC fans loved and enjoyed as interactive fun was guaranteed with booths like Chicken Hoops, Design the Bucket and KFC KOLLab.

KFC chief marketing officer Charmaine Bautista-Pamintuan officially kicked off the celebration. “As we speak, KFC branches in other countries are celebrating International Fried Chicken Day today,” she said.

Guests were asked to create their own secret menu at the KFC KOLLAB booth. Some created a unique combination of chicken and fixins as well as completely new concepts—this just shows how KFC is the leader in food innovation.

The Design the Bucket wall, on the other hand, is a tribute to the iconic KFC chicken bucket. Guests got creative as they put their own personal spin to the buckets with the art supplies provided.

After these activities, guests were treated to buckets of KFC Original Recipe Chicken and Hot & Crispy Chicken. Everyone had their fill while updating their feeds with posts about the event.

Capping off the afternoon was the awarding of winners and the prizes, including a coveted KFC collectible: a Colonel Sanders Funko Pop!

International Fried Chicken Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the best tasting duo—KFC chicken that’s hand-breaded with 11 secret herbs and spices and, of course, gravy that’s crafted through a signature recipe.

#Fingerlickingoodness isn’t just a hashtag; it’s the legacy of KFC. Each meal is lovingly prepared under the highest quality as chickens are freshly delivered and prepared in-store.

Come and visit any KFC branch near you or order on their website, app or hotline and taste that finger-lickin’ goodness of KFC’s chicken!

 

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar's editorial guidelines.

vuukle comment

KFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Cultural critic calls out Beauty Gonzalez for wearing excavated gold jewelry at GMA Gala 2023
13 days ago

Cultural critic calls out Beauty Gonzalez for wearing excavated gold jewelry at GMA Gala 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
Cultural critic and independent curator Marian Pastor Roces called out Kapuso actress Beauty Gonzalez for wearing jewelry...
On the Radar
fbtw
The Philippines' world school rankings: Times Higher Education&rsquo;s University Impact Rankings explained
13 days ago

The Philippines' world school rankings: Times Higher Education’s University Impact Rankings explained

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 13 days ago
What are Times Higher Education’s University Impact Rankings?
On the Radar
fbtw
Unforgettable events, unparalleled luxury: NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu raises the bar for business events and beyond
Sponsored
13 days ago

Unforgettable events, unparalleled luxury: NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu raises the bar for business events and beyond

By May Dedicatoria | 13 days ago
Cebu City is set to welcome more discerning guests and elite business circles with the launch of NUSTAR Convention Cente...
On the Radar
fbtw
GCash Stories launches latest short film empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs
Sponsored
July 21, 2023 - 11:30am

GCash Stories launches latest short film empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs

July 21, 2023 - 11:30am
GCash Stories returns with a powerful new release featuring Turing Quinto, as the face of GCash’s “Werk With Pride”...
On the Radar
fbtw
Looking for the perfect cup of Joe? SM's coffee festival has the answer and more!
Sponsored
July 20, 2023 - 11:20am

Looking for the perfect cup of Joe? SM's coffee festival has the answer and more!

July 20, 2023 - 11:20am
SM Supermalls makes everyone’s coffee time a leveled-up experience with only the best deals and promos for the love...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with