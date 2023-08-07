Here’s how KFC celebrated #Fingerlickingoodness on International Fried Chicken Day

It was a party that true KFC fans loved and enjoyed as interactive fun was guaranteed with booths like Chicken Hoops, Design the Bucket and KFC KOLLab.

MANILA, Philippines — Where should one celebrate International Fried Chicken Day every July? At KFC, of course!

The brand invited friends and fans such as rising Tiktok stars Hansandharold, comedian friends Gifer and Euleen, and gamer Razzie Binx to celebrate KFC chicken’s #Fingerlickingoodness.

KFC chief marketing officer Charmaine Bautista-Pamintuan officially kicked off the celebration. “As we speak, KFC branches in other countries are celebrating International Fried Chicken Day today,” she said.

Guests were asked to create their own secret menu at the KFC KOLLAB booth. Some created a unique combination of chicken and fixins as well as completely new concepts—this just shows how KFC is the leader in food innovation.

The Design the Bucket wall, on the other hand, is a tribute to the iconic KFC chicken bucket. Guests got creative as they put their own personal spin to the buckets with the art supplies provided.

After these activities, guests were treated to buckets of KFC Original Recipe Chicken and Hot & Crispy Chicken. Everyone had their fill while updating their feeds with posts about the event.

Capping off the afternoon was the awarding of winners and the prizes, including a coveted KFC collectible: a Colonel Sanders Funko Pop!

International Fried Chicken Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the best tasting duo—KFC chicken that’s hand-breaded with 11 secret herbs and spices and, of course, gravy that’s crafted through a signature recipe.

#Fingerlickingoodness isn’t just a hashtag; it’s the legacy of KFC. Each meal is lovingly prepared under the highest quality as chickens are freshly delivered and prepared in-store.

Come and visit any KFC branch near you or order on their website, app or hotline and taste that finger-lickin’ goodness of KFC’s chicken!

