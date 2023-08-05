'Unmatched': Korean singer Eric Nam comments on Manila traffic

MANILA, Philippines — Manila's traffic has been among the constant woes of many residents in the capital, and its reputation precedes it as Korean singer Eric Nam shared his observation about it.

"Manila your traffic is unmatched," said the visiting Korean star on Twitter.

His tweet has been viewed 2.2 million times with 6,903 retweets, 11,900 quote tweets and 68,100 likes as of press time.

manila your traffic is unmatched — Eric Nam (???) (@ericnamofficial) August 2, 2023

Nam is in the country for his show slated today, August 5, in Market! Market! Taguig.

He is also set to release his third album "House on a Hill" next September.

RELATED: Manila is the world's 8th city with longest hours spent in traffic