^

On the Radar

'Unmatched': Korean singer Eric Nam comments on Manila traffic

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 2:49pm
'Unmatched': Korean singer Eric Nam comments on Manila traffic
Korean singer Eric Nam
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Manila's traffic has been among the constant woes of many residents in the capital, and its reputation precedes it as Korean singer Eric Nam shared his observation about it. 

"Manila your traffic is unmatched," said the visiting Korean star on Twitter. 

His tweet has been viewed 2.2 million times with 6,903 retweets, 11,900 quote tweets and 68,100 likes as of press time. 

Nam is in the country for his show slated today, August 5, in Market! Market! Taguig. 

He is also set to release his third album "House on a Hill" next September. 

RELATED: Manila is the world's 8th city with longest hours spent in traffic

vuukle comment

METRO MANILA

METRO MANILA TRAFFIC WOES

TRAFFIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The Philippines' world school rankings: Times Higher Education&rsquo;s University Impact Rankings explained
11 days ago

The Philippines' world school rankings: Times Higher Education’s University Impact Rankings explained

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 11 days ago
What are Times Higher Education’s University Impact Rankings?
On the Radar
fbtw
Unforgettable events, unparalleled luxury: NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu raises the bar for business events and beyond
Sponsored
11 days ago

Unforgettable events, unparalleled luxury: NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu raises the bar for business events and beyond

By May Dedicatoria | 11 days ago
Cebu City is set to welcome more discerning guests and elite business circles with the launch of NUSTAR Convention Cente...
On the Radar
fbtw
GCash Stories launches latest short film empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs
Sponsored
July 21, 2023 - 11:30am

GCash Stories launches latest short film empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs

July 21, 2023 - 11:30am
GCash Stories returns with a powerful new release featuring Turing Quinto, as the face of GCash’s “Werk With Pride”...
On the Radar
fbtw
Looking for the perfect cup of Joe? SM's coffee festival has the answer and more!
Sponsored
July 20, 2023 - 11:20am

Looking for the perfect cup of Joe? SM's coffee festival has the answer and more!

July 20, 2023 - 11:20am
SM Supermalls makes everyone’s coffee time a leveled-up experience with only the best deals and promos for the love...
On the Radar
fbtw
Pinoy fan deletes viral Lea Salonga video; not sorry, regretful for uploading
July 19, 2023 - 12:23pm

Pinoy fan deletes viral Lea Salonga video; not sorry, regretful for uploading

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | July 19, 2023 - 12:23pm
The Filipino fan who uploaded Broadway star Lea Salonga’s backstage and dressing room video that went viral has taken...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Grateful' Australian 'Cast Away' sailor back on dry land
July 19, 2023 - 11:59am

'Grateful' Australian 'Cast Away' sailor back on dry land

By Agence France-Presse | July 19, 2023 - 11:59am
An Australian sailor rescued with his dog after more than two months adrift in the Pacific Ocean arrived in Mexico declaring...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with