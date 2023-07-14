^

'Taas noo dahil Pilipino tayo': Herlene Budol uses interpreter, Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Q&A goes viral

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2023 | 9:49am
Herlene "Hipon Girl" Budol before the final screening of Binibining Pilipinas on April 22, 2022.
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 Herlene Budol believed that education is the number one problem of youth today. 

At the question and answer segment of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 last night, Herlene was asked, “What do you think is the most urgent problem among Filipino youth sector and how do you plan to address the issue?”

Before Herlene answered, an interpreter translated the question in Filipino. 

Still unable to understand the question, Herlene said, "Pardon, please," asking the interpreter to repeat the question.

“Para sa akin, ang pinakamalubhang problema ngayon ng mga kabataan ay ang edukasyon. Dahil ang kailangan ng mga kabataan ngayon ay ang edukasyon para mamulat sa kinabukasan," she said. 

“At naniniwala pa rin po ako sa kasabihan na ang kabataan ay ang pag-asa ng bayan. At para maging pangdayo tayo, taas noo dahil Pilipino tayo. Kagaya ko, maliit lang ang bansa ko pero ipinagmamalaki ko,” she added. 

@rise_philippines2 Laban padin herlene! #herlenehipon #herlenenicolebudol #herlenebudol #missgrandphilippines2023 #missgrandphilippines ? Silent - Silent

Apart from the Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 title, Herlene won special awards such as Kapetan Cafe Best in Runway, Miss Ever Bilena, Miss Arena Plus, Miss Mermaid Manila Hair and Miss Blue Water Day Spa.

RELATEDFilipino-Brazilian wins Miss Grand Philippines 2023; Herlene Budol is Miss Tourism World Philippines

