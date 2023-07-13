Filipino math wizards dominate 64th International Mathematical Olympiad

The Philippine delegation, composed of six high school students, won three silver and three bronze medals at the 64th International Math Olympiads held in Chiba, Japan.

Go for Gold: Philippine IMO Team via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Six Filipino high school students brought home medals from the recently concluded 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Chiba, Japan.

Three silver medals and three bronze medals for a total of six medal hauls were brought home by the high school math wizards.

Raphael Dylan Dalida (Philippine Science High School - Main Campus), Jerome Austin Te (Jubilee Christian Academy) and Filbert Ephraim Wu (Victory Christian International School) took home silver medals.

The bronze medals were awarded to Mohammad Nur Casib (Philippine Science High School - Central Mindanao Campus), Alvann Walter Paredes Dy (Saint Jude Catholic School) and Rickson Caleb Tan (MGC New Life Christian Academy).

The six high students received full marks (7 points) in Problem 4 of the competition.

In a story on Good News Pilipinas, it reported that the Philippines' performance at this year's IMO clinched the best score so far.

A comparative table showed the tally of the team's overall score from 2016 to present.

The table showed that Philippine team in 2016 racked up 133 team score. This year's score, 145, is the only one that surpassed it.

Team Philippines at the 2023 International Mathematical Olympiad in Japan gave the Philippines its best-ever team score since 1988, propelling the country to the 26th spot among 112 nations. All 6 Filipino high school math students brought home medals. Story on @GoodNewsPinas_ pic.twitter.com/zmgOED2fjV — Angie Quadra Balibay (@AngieQBalibay) July 13, 2023

The first IMO was held in Romania in 1959. The annual competition sees a six-member team that competes in various math tests. More than 100 countries participate in the annual math olympiad.

RELATED: Philippines bags 2 bronze medals in Oslo Math Olympiad