^

On the Radar

Filipino math wizards dominate 64th International Mathematical Olympiad

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 13, 2023 | 2:09pm
Filipino math wizards dominate 64th International Mathematical Olympiad
The Philippine delegation, composed of six high school students, won three silver and three bronze medals at the 64th International Math Olympiads held in Chiba, Japan.
Go for Gold: Philippine IMO Team via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Six Filipino high school students brought home medals from the recently concluded 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in Chiba, Japan. 

Three silver medals and three bronze medals for a total of six medal hauls were brought home by the high school math wizards.

Raphael Dylan Dalida (Philippine Science High School - Main Campus), Jerome Austin Te (Jubilee Christian Academy) and Filbert Ephraim Wu (Victory Christian International School) took home silver medals. 

The bronze medals were awarded to Mohammad Nur Casib (Philippine Science High School - Central Mindanao Campus), Alvann Walter Paredes Dy (Saint Jude Catholic School) and Rickson Caleb Tan (MGC New Life Christian Academy). 

The six high students received full marks (7 points) in Problem 4 of the competition. 

In a story on Good News Pilipinas, it reported that the Philippines' performance at this year's IMO clinched the best score so far. 

A comparative table showed the tally of the team's overall score from 2016 to present. 

The table showed that Philippine team in 2016 racked up 133 team score. This year's score, 145, is the only one that surpassed it. 

The first IMO was held in Romania in 1959. The annual competition sees a six-member team that competes in various math tests. More than 100 countries participate in the annual math olympiad. 

RELATED: Philippines bags 2 bronze medals in Oslo Math Olympiad

INTERNATIONAL MATH OLYMPIADS

INTERNATIONAL MATHEMATICS OLYMPIAD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says voice of Disney mascot
2 days ago

AI can't replace Mickey Mouse, says voice of Disney mascot

By Agence France-Presse, Andrew Marszal | 2 days ago
As part of Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary celebration, AFP spoke with animators, archivists and Mickey voice...
On the Radar
fbtw
Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition honors next-generation public servants
Sponsored
5 days ago

Inspiring Young Filipino Recognition honors next-generation public servants

5 days ago
More than a celebration of the e-commerce community’s fitness journey, the 2023 Lazada Run also presented the Inspiring...
On the Radar
fbtw
Unforgettable events, unparalleled luxury: NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu raises the bar for business events and beyond
Sponsored
6 days ago

Unforgettable events, unparalleled luxury: NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu raises the bar for business events and beyond

By May Dedicatoria | 6 days ago
Cebu City is set to welcome more discerning guests and elite business circles with the launch of NUSTAR Convention Cente...
On the Radar
fbtw
Celebrate Philippines-Japan Friendship Day with free beer at Hatsu Hana-Tei
Sponsored
7 days ago

Celebrate Philippines-Japan Friendship Day with free beer at Hatsu Hana-Tei

7 days ago
Hatsu Hana-Tei Restaurant is giving one free bottle of beer to the first 24 guests to get a table reservation for July 23...
On the Radar
fbtw
Colosseum vandal asks for forgiveness, claims unawareness about building's heritage
7 days ago

Colosseum vandal asks for forgiveness, claims unawareness about building's heritage

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
The tourist who was captured vandalizing a wall of the 2,000-year-old Colosseum in Rome has been identified and is begging...
On the Radar
fbtw
Ateneo's janitor couple's son, daughter both graduate as cum laude
7 days ago

Ateneo's janitor couple's son, daughter both graduate as cum laude

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
A janitor couple working in Ateneo de Manila University has both their son and daughter graduate from the prestigious university...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with