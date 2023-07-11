After Meta launches Threads, Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to 'dick measuring contest'

MANILA, Philippines — SpaceX CEO Elon Musk challenged Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he launched the new platform Threads.

In his Twitter account, Musk said that "Zuck is a cuck."

“I propose a literal dick measuring contest,” Musk replied to his own posts.

The incident coincides with Twitter's ongoing lawsuit against Meta because of the new app.

I propose a literal dick measuring contest ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 10, 2023

Threads' functions closely resemble Twitter, which has garnered over 30 million members in one day.

Twitter’s lawyer Alex Spiro believed that Threads hire former Twitter employees who “had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information.”

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Spiro added.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone, however, debunked the claim.

“No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee. That’s just not a thing,” he said.

Zuckerberg has not replied to any of Musk's statements.

