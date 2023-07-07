Unforgettable events, unparalleled luxury: NUSTAR Convention Center in Cebu raises the bar for business events and beyond

NUSTAR Convention Center is currently the biggest and most impressive venue in Visayas and Mindanao region.

CEBU, Philippines — What’s new to love in Visayas? Tourists keep them coming back to this mesmerizing group of islands, filled with colorful festivals, gastronomic tours, unrivaled beaches and the locals’ warm hospitality.

Now, more than just a leisure and lifestyle haven, Cebu City, in particular, is set to welcome more discerning guests and elite business circles with the launch of NUSTAR Convention Center.

Located at NUSTAR Resort and Casino no less, it is currently the biggest and most impressive venue in Visayas and Mindanao region.

NUSTAR VIPs and partners experienced the grandeur and allure of the 2,449-square-meter NUSTAR Convention Center as it opened its doors last month. And what better way to commence its operations than with the first-ever NUSTAR Gala Night led by Alan Teo, Chief Operating Officer of NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

“This luxurious, high-end event symbolizes NUSTAR’s commitment to exceptional service. We celebrate not just the success of NUSTAR, but also the relationships that have made all this possible and to our friends who have been supporting us all this time,” Teo remarked.

For a moment, the attendees felt they were in a fairy tale as performers waltzed to the song, Be Our Guest, from Beauty and the Beast while the dining staff danced in sync while serving the five-course dinner to the tables.

The Cebu-inspired menu included Busay greens, Guadalupe mango vinaigrette and crispy Taboan dilis; malunggay and kalabasa chowder with green-lipped mussels; braised bistek with caramelized onions, calamansi citrus jus, butterflied prawns and mashed potatoes; Cebu lechon; and purple yam layered Joconde, cream cheese mousse and puree.

The milestone event also wowed the audience with Cebu’s finest talents, including Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha.

To cap the night, NUSTAR raffled off prizes amounting to more than P1 million, which included an ultra-luxury stay at the villa, roundtrip tickets for local and international trips courtesy of Cebu Pacific, and huge gaming credits.

Vast possibilities for MICE

As the latest gem in the region's crown of attractions, the NUSTAR Convention Center is poised to become the ultimate destination for events of all sizes.

Its Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) facilities offer the ideal setting for extraordinary occasions.

Boasting the largest capacity outside Metro Manila, accommodating up to 2,000 guests, this magnificent venue comprises three exquisite banquet halls, a captivating lobby, a pre-function foyer and hallway, an inviting open area lounge, and a luxurious bridal lounge.

Within the expansive interior of the convention center, the ceiling height spans six meters high, exuding an aura of grandeur. It’s ready for elaborate installations and dynamic event setups, from corporate functions to unforgettable social gatherings.

What’s more captivating is the stunning panoramic sea view that graces the foyer, which brings an air of elegance upon any event held within its walls.

The NUSTAR Convention Center also offers an array of dedicated spaces. Take, for instance, the bridal lounge, an opulent sanctuary featuring a lavish dressing room, ensuring the bride and her entourage have a moment of tranquility before the festivities.

Adjacent to the lounge is a powder room, adorned with luxurious amenities for unparalleled comfort and convenience to all guests.

The venue also boasts an open area lounge, an idyllic spot for relaxed gatherings, networking sessions, and delightful after-parties. These thoughtfully designed spaces offer flexibility to catering to the guests’ unique preferences.

At the center, the pre-function hallway seamlessly guides guests into the main event area. Complementing this is a foyer that spans an expansive 436 sqm, with enough space for registrations, cocktail receptions, and valuable networking opportunities.

Furthermore, a spacious lobby measuring 179 sqm enhances the overall guest experience, leaving a lasting impression from the moment they arrive.

With the NUSTAR Convention Center, NUSTAR Resort and Casino—the first and only integrated resort in the Visayas and Mindanao region—is setting an unprecedented standard for event venues in this part of the country.

“Over the coming months, NUSTAR will continue to unravel more exciting, exclusive offerings—from a new six-star hotel to restaurants presenting the finest of the local and international cuisines,” Teo added.

“As we look to the future, we cherish your ongoing support, partnership and, together, we will strive to create even more unforgettable memories, strengthening our shared bonds and cultivating partnerships that will propel NUSTAR Resort to new heights as a beacon of luxury and hospitality in the region,” he capped.

For more information and to make your reservations for business conferences, social gatherings, exhibitions and more, call (032) 888-8282.