On the Radar

Colosseum vandal asks for forgiveness, claims unawareness about building's heritage

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 6, 2023 | 12:45pm
Colosseum vandal asks for forgiveness, claims unawareness about building's heritage
The Colosseum
The STAR/Joanne Rae Ramirez

MANILA, Philippines — The tourist who was captured vandalizing a wall of the 2,000-year-old Colosseum in Rome has been identified and is begging Italian authorities for forgiveness.

Ivan Dimitrov, a 27-year-old British tourist, was caught on camera last month carving his and his partner Hayley Bracey's names into the Colosseum wall using keys, earning the ire of Italian citizens and authorities.

Though technically the wall that Dimitrov vandalized was a newer part of the Colosseum — built in the mid-19th century as part of restoration efforts — it still caused outrage from people around the world.

The Carabinieri, one of Italy's military police forces, used camera evidence and hotel records to track the couple down and located them in Bulgaria while they were in the middle of a three-week trip going around Europe.

A spokesperson for the Carabinieri said the Bulgaria-born Dimitrov kept apologizing for what he had done, especially after he was told what punishment awaited him for vandalizing a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"We didn't ask him why he did it, that will be for a judge to hear, we just told him that he was a suspect and was part of the investigation," the spokesperson said, noting that Bracey is an innocent party as she was not included in complaints though authorities might see her as an accessory to the crime.

Dimitrov later published an apology through Italy's Il Messaggero, claiming he was unaware of the Colosseum's heritage and only learned about it after his regrettable act.

"Through these lines I would like to address my heartfelt and honest apologies to the Italians and to the whole world for the damage caused to an asset which, in fact, is the heritage of all humanity," Dimitrov wrote.

The Carabinieri informed Dimitrov that he faces jail time between two and five years, and fine as much as €15,000 (P900,000).

Italian news agency ANSA said Dimitrov's vandalism was the fourth time this year such graffiti was found at the Colosseum.

RELATED: Tourist facing up to P4M in penalty for vandalizing Colosseum wall

COLOSSEUM

ITALY

ROME

VANDALISM
On the Radar
On the Radar
On the Radar
On the Radar
