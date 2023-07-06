Celebrate Philippines-Japan Friendship Day with free beer at Hatsu Hana-Tei

Hatsu Hana-Tei Restaurant is giving one free bottle of beer to the first 24 guests to get a table reservation for July 23 and July 24 .

MANILA, Philippines — Mabuhay! Kanpai!

The Philippines-Japan Friendship Month is celebrated every July, commemorating the diplomatic relationship between the two countries which started on July 23, 1956.

Hatsu Hana-Tei Restaurant is open for dine-in and take-out from Mondays to Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hatsu Hana-Tei Restaurant is located at 2F Herald Suites, Don Chino Roces Avenue, Makati. For reservations, call (632) 7759 6388, (0917) 316-9250 (Globe/Viber) or (0939) 938-3718 (Smart).