^

On the Radar

Titan sub victims' last moments, pictures revealed

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 6:03pm
Titan sub victims' last moments, pictures revealed
This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions, shows their Titan submersible during a descent.
Handout/OceanGate Expeditions/AFP

MANILA, Philippines — More information are being revealed about the ill-fated OceanGate Titan submersible, which imploded in the ocean depths last month while trying to visit the wreckage of the Titanic, killing the five passengers onboard.

Inside the Titan when it collapsed were OceanGate chief Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

According to a report by the New York Times (NYT) with Shahzada's wife Christine, the passengers were told to eat a "low-residue diet" the day before the dive, and not drink coffee the morning of the dive.

They were also asked to load their favorite songs — though Stockton insisted no country music be included — on phones to be played on a Bluetooth speaker during the journey, making it likely they were listening to music while watching deep sea creatures when the submersible catastrophically imploded.

Shahzada additionally brought with him a Rubik's Cube in the hopes of breaking the world record for completing the puzzle underwater.

Also released was the last known picture of the Dawood father and son, taken on the Titan's mothership the Polar Prince; both wearing orange waterproof jackets and life vests.

Christine and her 17-year-old daughter Alina were aboard the mothership when the Titan lost contact with the surface.

Related: All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion

She also recalled Stockton flying to London to meet with her husband and son to brief them about the journey and assure them them the submersible was safe.

NYT noted that more Titan missions, which cost £200,000 (P14.2 million) per seat, were aborted than accomplished. In fact, the first four dives this year did not even reach the Titanic wreckage.

According to reports, explorers are on a race against time to visit the Titanic because scientists believe the ship would completely disappear and would be eaten away by bacteria by 2030.

The Titan was meant to ferry passengers down to the remains of the Titanic — which sank during its 1912 maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg — almost four kilometers below the surface of the North Atlantic.

But discussions about the subermersible's design were criticized beyond its 22-foot-long and 9-foot-wide measurements.

The Titan was made from carbon-fiber, steered using a gaming-like controller, had no GPS (global positioning system), and relied on text messages sent via an acoustic system for guidance from the Polar Prince. Passengers also cannot exit without external assistance as they are sealed inside the main cabin by bolts removable only from the outside.

Such safety issues were compounded by revelations that the experimental submersible had no proper regulation, and trips "could result in physical injury, disability, emotional trauma, or death" as indicated in a required contract to be signed by passengers.

RELATED: 'Presumed human remains' discovered in Titan sub wreckage

SUBMARINE

SUBMERSIBLE

TITAN
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Savings alert! Over 300 grocery items up to 50% off on 7-Eleven Day
Sponsored
5 days ago

Savings alert! Over 300 grocery items up to 50% off on 7-Eleven Day

5 days ago
This year’s 7-Eleven Day promises to be anything but boring because this time, discounts are available 24/7 and for...
On the Radar
fbtw
Newly discovered 2,000-year-old Pompeii painting depicts early 'form' of pizza
6 days ago

Newly discovered 2,000-year-old Pompeii painting depicts early 'form' of pizza

By Agence France-Presse | 6 days ago
Archaeologists in Pompeii said Tuesday they had found depicted on an ancient fresco the precursor to the modern-day pizza —...
On the Radar
fbtw
Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.
8 days ago

Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

8 days ago
These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon,...
On the Radar
fbtw
'Kind of scary': Most-followed YouTuber MrBeast declined riding doomed Titan submersible
8 days ago

'Kind of scary': Most-followed YouTuber MrBeast declined riding doomed Titan submersible

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Content creator and YouTube star MrBeast avoided catastrophe after declining to take a ride in the OceanGate Titan submersible...
On the Radar
fbtw
GCash Stories launches &lsquo;Turing&rsquo; short film for Pride Month, empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs
Sponsored
9 days ago

GCash Stories launches ‘Turing’ short film for Pride Month, empowering LGBTQIA+ entrepreneurs

9 days ago
GCash Stories returns with a powerful new release featuring Turing Quinto, as the face of GCash’s “Werk With Pride”...
On the Radar
fbtw
Styrofoam sculptor is 7th OFW millionaire in Dubai
10 days ago

Styrofoam sculptor is 7th OFW millionaire in Dubai

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 10 days ago
A 47-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who works as a styrofoam sculptor for theme parks in Dubai is the seventh...
On the Radar
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with