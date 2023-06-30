^

Student wears garland made of P1,000 bills at moving-up ceremony

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 6:30pm
Student wears garland made of P1,000 bills at moving-up ceremony
Justin wearing his P100K "money garland."
Sheila Mae Enad Magtoto via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Justin, a student from Notre Dame of Matalam in Cotabato, had a moving-up ceremony to remember after wearing a garland literally made from P100,000.

Justin was given the "money garland" by his aunt Sheila Mae Enad Magtoto, who shared photos of the moving-up ceremony on her Facebook account.

Magtoto said it was the Grade 10 student's wish that she granted after he did well in school, and in congratulating Justin, she reminded him how much she and his mother love him.

"Wish granted! Congratulations. Koy! Bahalag walay medal basta may 100k," Sheila wrote in the caption.

Justin said that he will use the money to fund his studies.

