Savings alert! Over 300 grocery items up to 50% off on 7-Eleven Day

MANILA, Philippines — Another year means another bang-for-the-buck bash is going down in 7-Eleven stores nationwide.

Although an annual tradition, this year’s 7-Eleven Day promises to be anything but boring because this time, it’s the ultimate pantry party that’s worth writing a shopping list for.

Eager to reward the best experiences to its customers, the brand takes it literally from 7 to 11 because discounts are available 24/7 and for five straight days (July 7 until 11).

Patrons can enjoy markdowns and buy 1 take 1 promos where over 300 items across categories are available at discounted prices.

Truly a “sale-bration” that doesn’t only bank on savings opportunities, but also serves as a “Thank you” gesture of the community’s favorite convenience store—the 7-Eleven way of giving back to their customers.

Everyone is invited and will be treated to a grocery day with up to 50% off on selected items like chips, chocolates, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, bread, biscuits and instant noodles.

Customers can also get their hands on discounted beauty and hygiene staples for skin, face and body—making it a perfect time to stock up on daily essentials while staying on budget. No need for a trip down the grocery store, numerous sale items are up for grabs right by the neighborhood’s convenience provider.

Not just in personal or pantry supplies, 7-Eleven Day is also the yes day for affordable and steal deals for foodies.

Famed for its delicious signature products, 7-Eleven can solve any fried chicken craving with Crunch Time—the prime choice from July 6 to 11 for a heavy fill where its top-selling one-piece chicken is slashed at P10 off.

For a lighter choice, on July 11, a Big Bite Hotdog only retails for P23 while 7-Fresh Siopao fans can save P6 apiece, the perfect after-school or in-between-work merienda at an even more affordable price.

Whether one is choosing to celebrate with brand-exclusive eats or enjoying their Big Bites with a basket full of grocery items, all is a champ in this five-day savings event—7-Eleven’s very own way of giving back to its patrons in 10 folds.

Save the date: 7-Eleven Day is from July 7 to 11, happening all day, all night. A quantity limit per sale item will be strictly implemented per customer to allow more people to enjoy the discounts and deals. Sale items per day may vary per store.

