Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila â€“ the latest addition to Pasayâ€™s skyline is opening soon!

Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila – the latest addition to Pasay’s skyline is opening soon!

Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila is set to open its doors to the public in the third quarter of 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A new era of hospitality is coming to the bustling area of Pasay City in the form of Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila.

In collaboration with SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) collaboration, Lanson Place Personal Hotels & Residences (Lanson Place) is finally bringing its expertise in personal hotels and serviced residences to Metro Manila.

With an expanding array of properties throughout Asia, such as Hong Kong, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, Lanson Place is set to continue the operator’s commitment to providing its guests with a distinct haven away from home.

Set to open its doors to the public in the third quarter of 2023, Lanson Place’s latest addition will rise within the Mall of Asia Complex, featuring over 247 hotel rooms and 142 serviced residences ready for its guests.

“We are thrilled to be unveiling Lanson Place Mall of Asia. Our vision for this project was to provide our guests with sophisticated and dynamic spaces that they can call home. We look forward to continuing to grow our Asia footprint and to add this exciting development to the Philippines community,” Lanson Place CEO Michael Hobson said.

Redefining premium properties

From the moment guests step into the property, they’ll be enveloped in an ambience of refined comfort.

Lanson Place, with its brand promise of “Make Yourself at Home,” embraces the philosophy that surpassing expectations is not merely a slogan but a fundamental lifestyle.

Architect's Perspective Cyan Modern Kitchen

The property’s architecture houses an environment celebrating art and design while providing a comfortable experience for guests.

The interiors have been carefully crafted to ensure a seamless flow, where every element contributes to the overall narrative of the space.

The property prides itself on having a perfect mix of contemporary and traditional architecture, and its interior design is a testament to the beautiful balance between modern flair and the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines.

From sleek lines and minimalist accents to intricate sculptures and imagery, the interiors serve as remarkable showcase of the country’s diverse and captivating artistic traditions.

The outstanding art pieces in the property can be attributed to the art program curated by Nestor Jardin, the former president and artistic director of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. He is known for sourcing and curating art pieces for renowned hotels in the Philippines.

“The vision for the Lanson Place Mall of Asia’s art program is to complement this contemporary architecture and interior design, thereby creating spaces that exude contemporary aesthetics and appeal to the target market. The artworks shall use material references, cultural symbols and motifs to evoke a strong sense of place and community spirit,” Jardin said.

Lanson Place Mall of Asia is set to have its soft opening sometime in the third quarter of 2023. As a part of this event, the property offers exclusive benefits for its guests who will take advantage of the advanced booking.

To learn more about the early bird offer at Lanson Place Mall of Asia, Manila, email [email protected]

For more information about the upcoming opening, visit the official website at www.lansonplace.com/mallofasia/ and its social media pages.