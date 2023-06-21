Attention, bookworms! 5 perks when you pay with Metrobank card at Big Bad Wolf

MANILA, Philippines — Bookworms are in for an exciting treat at this year’s highly anticipated return of Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila with special offers from its first official bank partner, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank).

For a truly unique book shopping experience at this year’s book sale, Metrobank has exclusive offers for its valued credit and debit cardholders from June 22 to July 3, 2023.

So if you’re a Metrobank cardholder, here are five perks you can enjoy at the Big Bad Wolf Manila:

1. Exclusive one-day access on June 22 for Metrobank cardholders

Get first dibs on your favorite books during the exclusive day for Metrobank credit and debit cardholders on June 22.

Doors open at 2 p.m onwards. Cardholders who are able to enter the venue prior queueing cut-off of 8 p.m can purchase books until 1 a.m.

2. Easier checkout with Metrobank Exclusive Payment Lanes

Metrobank cardholders are entitled to dedicated payment lanes for an easier checkout experience. Just look for the Metrobank logo as you approach the counters.

3. 0% installment on your book haul!

Enjoy flexibility when you pay for your latest book haul! Avail 0% installment for 3 months for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P3,000 with your Metrobank credit card.

4. Up to 10% cashback

If you’re a big book shopper with purchases of P5,000 and up using your Metrobank credit card, you can even score up to 10% cashback so you can make the most out of your shopping budget and bring home more books!

5. Chill at the Metrobank VIP Lounge

Finding hidden gems at the sale can be tiring. If you’re a qualified Metrobank World Mastercard, Platinum Mastercard and Travel Platinum Visa credit cardholder, enjoy exclusive access at Metrobank’s lounge where you can rest and spend time reading books.

It's hoarding time with Metrobank!

What are you waiting for? Head to the Big Bad Wolf Manila on June 22 with your Metrobank card!

Don’t have a Metrobank Credit card yet? No need to worry, because Metrobank will be accepting applications at a special booth located at the sale.

Qualified applicants can get either zero annual fees or 120,000 welcome rewards points for select cards and amounts of accumulated spend.

You may also visit https://apply.metrobank.com.ph/creditcard before the event to possibly enjoy the exclusive Metrobank benefits.

So make sure to drop by at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, where over 2 million books await book lovers from June 23 to July 3 from 10 a.m to 1 a.m. at PICC Tent Forum, Pasay.

Follow Metrobank and Metrobank Card PH on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.